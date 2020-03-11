TSA agents test positive, Catholic schools in San Francisco close; Grand Princess Exodus Continues – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current outbreak of coronavirus can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will publish a news summary every morning so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and Your daily life .

3 TSA officers test positive for coronavirus at the Mineta San José International Airport

SAN JOSE – Three TSA agents working at the San Jose Mineta International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a TSA spokesman said on Tuesday. The three transportation security officers were receiving medical attention and all other TSA employees with whom they have been in contact for the past two weeks are now in quarantine in their homes, the TSA said. The airport checkpoints remain open at Mineta San José.

Alameda city firefighter diagnosed with coronavirus, treated outside the county

ALAMEDA – A firefighter from the city of Alameda has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is being treated in another county, a city official said Tuesday. The firefighter has been treated for the virus since March 5. Sarah Henry, Alameda's public information officer, confirmed the case, but did not say in which county the firefighter was treated. All the buildings in the city have been thoroughly cleaned, including fire stations, Henry said. On Tuesday it was not known to which fire station the firefighter was assigned.

The Michelin-starred Saratoga restaurant offers "black glove service,quot; due to concerns about the coronavirus

SARATOGA – A restaurant in Saratoga is providing "black gloves service,quot;, black latex gloves, in an effort to address customer concerns about the coronavirus. The Plumed Horse, a Michelin-star restaurant for more than a decade, has modified its dining rooms, moving the tables so that they are now at least 6 feet apart from each other for the social space. And every employee wears gloves. "Every time they touch those tables, they change, disinfect their hands and put on new gloves so that there is no cross contamination between the tables," said Josh Weeks, owner of the Plumed Horse.

Santa Clara County launches new mitigation strategies to combat the spread of coronavirus

SAN JOSE – The main public health official in Santa Clara County said the strategy to combat the spread of the coronavirus in South Bay is changing from "containment to mitigation." Dr. Sara Cody, director of public health, said the outbreak of COVID-19 has developed at such a rapid pace that her department has had to review the response plans day by day, sometimes every six hours. “This is all hands on. We all have a role to play, ”said Cody. "This is an unprecedented public health challenge for our country and certainly here in the county."

The home of students of Santa Rosa de Coronavirus affected by Italy is sleeping at its entrance

A group of students from Santa Rosa Junior College was studying abroad in Italy, when the coronavirus began to spread there. Most of them were still trapped there until Tuesday night. But a student who was able to leave before the flights ended is glad to be home. Well, almost at home. Jake Eastman rests comfortably in his parents' house in Santa Rosa. Actually, he is living in his driveway. He has spent the last 5 days in the family's travel trailer in a quarantine after returning from a foreign study trip to Italy.

San José approves moratorium on evictions as the coronavirus affects the economy

SAN JOSE – The San José City Council unanimously approved the proposal of Mayor Sam Liccardo to place a temporary moratorium on housing evictions for people economically affected by the coronavirus and have problems paying rent. The proposal was approved in principle and the city attorney's office is preparing an ordinance that will return to the city council later this month. "We know this is going to get worse before it gets better, so it is important for us to get ahead of this," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The exodus of passengers from the Great Princess continues; Some evacuees go to hotels in the bay area

OAKLAND – Most of the more than 2,000 passengers trapped aboard the Grand Princess affected by the coronavirus were still waiting for their orders to get off the ship at the port of Oakland on Tuesday, as hundreds were processed before starting a mandatory quarantine 14 days before they are allowed to return to their homes. Princess Cruise officials confirmed that a total of 1,406 people were landed from the Grand Princess as of Tuesday night.

Teachers demand more supplies to fight the coronavirus while East Bay schools remain open

MARTINEZ – Contra Costa County health officials issued new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday. While schools will remain open for now, several teachers have questions about that decision. "We want to take care of our children and let them come here and have meals and other things for which they were lying to us," says Gabby Micheletti, a teacher at Richmond Green Elementary School. "We also have to think who they are going home to and what vulnerable population there is, especially in places like North Richmond."

South Bay Senior Center takes steps to protect coronavirus residents

SAN JOSE – Senior centers and communities throughout Santa Clara County are taking new and tough measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus through especially vulnerable populations of the elderly. "I'm very worried. I mean I'm trying to do my part," says Virginia Rolls, 93, who lives in The Villages, an independent community for senior citizens hidden in the Evergreen foothills of San Jose.

Archdiocese of San Francisco will close 90 Catholic schools in the Bay area for concerns about the coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – The Archdiocese of San Francisco announced Tuesday afternoon plans to close the 90 Catholic schools in the region as of Thursday, canceling classes and all student activity until March 25. The Archdiocese said Sunday night, the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed that a student ASF has tested positive for coronavirus. The closure will affect students in 90 schools in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, which will last almost two weeks.

The coronavirus cluster of a cruise ship in Mexico grows; New case in Alameda County

OAKLAND – Alameda County health officials announced on Tuesday a new case of a passenger's coronavirus that was on the February 11-21 cruise to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess. There have been at least 14 cases, including one death recorded on that trip. The Great Princess was the centerpiece of two coronavirus outbreaks in the last month.

San Francisco public defender calls for the release of incarcerated prisoners with increased risk of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – The Office of the Public Defender of San Francisco is calling for the immediate release of prisoners in pretrial detention who are at greater risk of contracting coronavirus. In a statement, public defender Mano Raju said his office would begin filing motions to seek the release of all clients in prisons in San Francisco County at greater risk, such as people over 60, people with heart or lung disease , diabetes, cancer, HIV, or autoimmune diseases.

BART sees diving into transport amid coronavirus concerns

OAKLAND – It is suspected that fear of spreading the new coronavirus may cause a decrease in the number of passengers for at least one transit agency in the Bay Area, according to data published Tuesday by BART. According to a spokesman for the agency, the number of BART passengers from March 2 to 5 fell 8 percent compared to the number of passengers from February 24 to 27. BART spokesman Jim Allison said officials are reflecting on how the agency could be financially affected in the coming weeks and months. if you increase the risk of contracting the virus.

PROTECTING YOUR HEALTH

Coronavirus vs. Common flu: UC Berkeley public health professor compares both

BERKELEY: lately there has been talk of comparing the common influenza virus with the coronavirus. KPIX met with Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor of Public Health, Emeritus, at the University of California, Berkeley, to hear his views on that comparison. Swartzberg says regular flu kills tens of thousands of people every year. It presents with fever, cough and runny nose. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) also has a high fever, cough, sometimes, usually, the cough is dry, usually nothing is mentioned. Body aches everywhere. You may also have some symptoms of the upper respiratory tract, such as a sore throat, "he said, noting that it is quite difficult to distinguish between the two viruses.

How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces? The experts weigh

SAN FRANCISCO – While it is believed that the coronavirus spreads primarily from person to person, experts say COVID-19 can spread when it touches a contaminated surface. But how long do you live on a surface? Experts say that viruses normally remain active for longer each time they fall on stainless steel, plastic or other similar hard surfaces, according to the International Business Times, compared to when they would fall from soft surfaces like fabrics. Professor Chris Whitty, medical director of England, says that the drops that lead to COVID-19 infection can remain on a "hard,quot; surface like bus and train railings, for up to 72 hours.

OUTSIDE THE BAY AREA

Coachella music festival postponed until October amid coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO – The organizer of the Cochella music festival has postponed the event until October, due to the concerns of COVID-19. Cochella is perhaps the biggest and most anticipated music festival of the year. Goldenvoice posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying the decision comes "at a time of universal uncertainty," and urges everyone to "follow the guidelines and protocols set by public health officials."

Life Under A Coronavirus Lockdown; The woman from the bay area registers from Rome

ROME (KPIX) – When Sarah Frank moved to Europe from San Francisco, she didn't know that the city would have prepared her for a massive outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. “I feel so prepared for something like this,” she explained in a meeting with KPIX 5. “Because after riding BART, after walking through the Tenderloin, you know these things, like taking off your shoes at home, never touching your face, cover yourself The mouth when you cough. Frank is among the 60 million people in Italy currently under a government-ordered coronavirus block as the county struggles to stop the spread of the virus.

The governor of New York, Cuomo, announces "Containment Area,quot; of 1 mile in New Rochelle, closes large meeting places there for 2 weeks

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York officials have announced "dramatic action,quot; in their efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly affected and is problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that authorities are implementing a one-mile radio "containment area,quot; there.

51 most positive tests for coronavirus in Massachusetts, with a total of 92

BOSTON (Up News Info) – There are 51 new cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health announced Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 92. The new cases are all presumptive positive evidence of the state. Test results are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Seventy cases have been connected to a conference of Biogen employees that took place in Boston a few weeks ago. Four have connected to travel, and 18 cases are under investigation.

