Trash bag with human remains found near the Arkansas River in Pueblo

PEOPLE, Colo. – A group of volunteers discovered a large garbage bag with human remains in Colorado near the Arkansas River, police said.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to the area around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate the discovery of a group that was cleaning the riverbank, reports The Pueblo Chieftain.

The group alerted a park ranger about the black bag found on a steep embankment south of the river's bike path, authorities said.

The Pueblo County coroner removed the remains of the scene and could not immediately identify.

The remains are believed to be from an adult, the town police sergeant. Franklyn Ortega said.

The remains were "completely decomposed,quot; after exposure to the elements for weeks or months, Ortega said.

Police cordoned off the area as part of their investigation into how the remains were deposited near the river, Ortega said.