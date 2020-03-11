Traffic Alert: Semi-car accident on Highway 61 in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota State Patrol says that an accident between a truck and a car is affecting traffic on Highway 61 in St. Paul.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred in the north lane of Highway 61 on Lower Afton Road. Initially, the accident blocked all lanes to the north, but it seems that one lane is open at 11:15 a.m.

The state patrol said diesel fuel was leaking from the semi, but it is not clear if that stopped.

