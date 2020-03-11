Toni Braxton's latest video has crazy fans: "It looks like the coronavirus!"

Toni Braxton shared a video on his social media account that has many of his crazed fans. He is advertising hemp products in a video, but what scared fans is the red makeup he is wearing.

This is not the first time Toni wears this makeup, and most of her fans aren't really here for that. Some people even said she looks sick with that red around her eyes.

Someone said: Neces Necessary! Buy in the link of my biography. @unclebuds_hemp ", and someone else said:" @tonibraxton, it's great that I've been using it for a few weeks! "

One commenter posted this: "Toni, please, stop allowing that woman to put those things in your eyes,quot; and another follower got scared and said: "I love you Toni, but the makeup looks like Coronavirus." I'm sorry. You're too pretty, you don't need all that anyway. "

Someone else said: "If Corona has a look, I think it would be that,quot; and more people hated this look.

Not everyone was against makeup and some fans said it's really original.

Another follower posted this: ‘Thanks to you, I am now using Uncle Buds and I love it! ❤️ ’and one commenter said:" Nothing better than looking good and feeling great! "

Someone else wrote: "I really like the red mask, it's really cool,quot; and another fan told Toni: "I have the cream and the oil and the moisturizer and it works."

Someone with lupus said: & # 39; I have lupus and I just asked for something 🙏🏾 praying for help and more, so I love you so I understood it hahaha ❤️❤️ & # 39; and more followers told Toni to take care of himself during the difficult times we are living.

People who have bad immunity systems are more likely to get the new virus and suffer worse consequences.

One commenter said: ‘You should wear that emerald green eye makeup for St. Patrick's Day @tonibraxton. The next Tuesday ".

Not long ago, Toni impressed Kris Jenner and more fans with a video she shared.



