Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Tom Hanks visited Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with coronavirus.

In one post, Hanks wrote, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To get it right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive. ”

"Right now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be screened, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-time approach. day at a time, right?

Hanks ended the post by writing, "We will keep the world informed and up to date."