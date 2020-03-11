Tom Hanks reveals that he and his wife Rita have tested positive for coronavirus

Roommates, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, since Tom has just announced that they tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Tom encourages everyone to do their due diligence to take care of themselves as best as possible, as he and his wife discovered they had coronaviruses while they were in Australia.

"Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds, and some children hurt. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. ”

See this post on Instagram Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. Good now What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? We will keep the world published and updated. Take care! Hanx! A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on March 11, 2020 at 6:08 p.m. PDT

And as everyone sends their good wishes, Tom and Rita's son Chet Hanks has a message of his own for all the followers of his family. He thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and says that his parents are not seriously ill.

Keep sending your prayers, Roomies, and take the necessary precautions to stay healthy!