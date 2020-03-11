Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

The beloved Hollywood couple just shared some news.

Wednesday night Tom Hanks took social media to reveal that he and his wife Rita Wilson had symptoms similar to the coronavirus. He announced that they both tested positive.

"Hello, friends. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," began his caption on Instagram. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."

The beloved actor explained that they will be quarantined, since they receive all the medical attention they need.

"Well now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed," Tom's statement continued. "We Hanks will be tested, watched and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it?"