Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the Coronavirus. This is the first time that celebrities have been positively diagnosed. The news follows supermodel Naomi Campbell's appearance at LAX in a hazardous materials suit, glasses, mask, and gloves. Speaking of gloves, Tom Hanks is known for his cool photos he shares on his Instagram account, where he has 6.7 million followers. Usually, he takes a photo of a lost item (for example, a singular shoe, or a comb, or even a glove) and photographs it in a unique environment. This is how Tom Hanks announced that and Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus or Covid-19.

Tom Hanks stated the following.

"Hi folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills that came and went. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed around the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. Okay now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols to follow. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. It's not much more than a one-time-at-a-time approach, right? We'll keep the world up to date and take care. Take care! Hanx!

Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson, are in Australia, where he is filming an Elvis Presley biographical film. Production of the film is currently on hiatus due to Tom's illness. Both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 63 years old. The coronavirus has been extremely dangerous for the elderly, those who are 80 years of age or older. It is aimed at those who have underlying health conditions as well.

Both Rita and Tom have been isolated, as they are their fight against the virus.

True to the character, Tom Hanks shared the ad on Instagram by placing a single medical glove in a biohazard trash can.

