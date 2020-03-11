Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are well in the midst of coronavirus diagnosis, Son says

Chet Hanks meet parents Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilsonthey are fighters from start to finish.
After the A beautiful day in the neighborhood The actor revealed Wednesday that he and his wife for three decades had tested positive for the Coronavirus, their 29-year-old son turned to social media to share an update on his family. "How are you all?" Chet said in an Instagram video. "Yes, it's true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They're both in Australia right now because my dad was filming a movie there, but I just talked on the phone with them. They're both fine, they're not even that sick."
"They are not concerned about that, they are not stumbling, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions," he added. "But I don't think it's something to worry about too much. I appreciate everyone's concern and good wishes, but I think everything will be fine, but I appreciate it and simply, everyone remains safe there. Much love."
In fact, Hollywood has a great deal of love for the beloved couple. After the news, Tom and Rita's friends and colleagues began flooding social media with messages of support.
"It was as if he chose the celebrity that mattered most to us to make a point," he wrote. Whitney Cummings While Wilmer Valderrama and the nation of singles Nick Viall both commented on Instagram with hearts and hands of prayer. In the meantime, Skai Jakcson He tweeted, "NO TOM,quot; next to a string of crying emojis.
"Wishing two of the world's kindest, coolest and most talented people @tomhanks and @RitaWilson a speedy recovery," he tweeted. Mia Farrow. Intervened Marlon WayansDamn you, Tom! You should always be the first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That was mine! Damn it soon! Brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and your wife. Always my sizzle. "
