Today Show suspends live hearings due to coronavirus pandemic

Health and safety always come first.
Amid growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus, the TODAY The show decided to record without a live audience, NBC News shared on Wednesday. "The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," the statement said. "As a precautionary measure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, we have decided to suspend live hearings for TODAY Y TODAY with Hoda and Jenna and their friends".
"Under the guidance of New York City officials, the company hopes to do its part to help decrease the transmission rate in our communities," the message continued. "Our shows will continue to film on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on broadcast dates."
The morning talk show, with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin Y Carson DalyHe is not the first to take additional precautions. With more than 1,000 cases of the communicable disease in the United States. USA, Programs include Good morning america, Living with Kelly and Ryan, The view, Danger! Y The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon among others they have also temporarily removed audiences from their sets.
In fact, Coronavirus has impacted the entire sphere of entertainment. Daniel Craigjames bond movie No time to die delayed its launch from April to November, Gucci canceled its Cruise 2021 fashion show and Survivor has delayed production for its next 41 and 42 seasons.
"Although Fiji has reported no cases and is wonderfully remote, our crew numbers more than 400 and flies from more than 20 different countries, creating the need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan." Jeff Probst he wrote in an open letter to the crew. "This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is because of our concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step."
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and work to stay healthy, experts recommend avoiding touching your face, disinfecting surfaces, and washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. Need help keeping track of your sink time? There are many memes that offer songs to sing while you scrub.
