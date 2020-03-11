Time is up, react to Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence

The Time & # 39; s Up Foundation is waiting Harvey weinsteinThe prison sentence brings survivors of their sexual misconduct "some peace."

On Wednesday, a criminal court in New York sentenced the former film producer from 67 to 23 years behind bars, a few weeks after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting the former production assistant. Mimi haleyi and raping the former aspiring actress Jessica Mann. During his trial, several other women also testified against Weinstein, at the request of prosecutors in order to strengthen their case against him.

"First of all, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dunning Dawn, Tarale WulffY Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we stand in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, "Times Up said in a statement Wednesday.

The foundation, as well as the #MeToo movement, began shortly after dozens of women publicly accused Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior at the end of 2017. The goal of Times Up is to "create a society free of gender discrimination instead of work and beyond "" helping to change culture, business and laws ".