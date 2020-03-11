Time is up, react to Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence

The Time & # 39; s Up Foundation is waiting Harvey weinsteinThe prison sentence brings survivors of their sexual misconduct "some peace."
On Wednesday, a criminal court in New York sentenced the former film producer from 67 to 23 years behind bars, a few weeks after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting the former production assistant. Mimi haleyi and raping the former aspiring actress Jessica Mann. During his trial, several other women also testified against Weinstein, at the request of prosecutors in order to strengthen their case against him.
"First of all, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dunning Dawn, Tarale WulffY Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we stand in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, "Times Up said in a statement Wednesday.
The foundation, as well as the #MeToo movement, began shortly after dozens of women publicly accused Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior at the end of 2017. The goal of Times Up is to "create a society free of gender discrimination instead of work and beyond "" helping to change culture, business and laws ".
"The trauma of sexual assault and harassment lasts a lifetime, we can only hope that today's sentence gives all Harvey Weinstein survivors some peace," said TIMES UP. "We also hope that these women are proud to know the impact they have had on our culture in general. Either inspiring more survivors to come forward and seek help, changing the way the justice system responds to sexual violence. or leading the corporate boards to defend more CEOs responsible for the toxic culture of the workplace, the social change catalyzed by these survivors has been nothing short of transformative. "
The statement added: "TIME & # 39; S UP is committed to continue fighting until everyone is safe at work and in the pursuit of their careers, without exceptions."
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. He said in a statement: "We thank the court for imposing a sentence that alerts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society. We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and their unspeakable courage in recent two years,quot;.
"Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent," the statement said. "But they refused to remain silent and were heard. His words brought down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence around the world."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.