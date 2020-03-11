Tiger Woods is proud to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame | Golf news





Tiger Woods will join the World Golf Hall of Fame next year

Tiger Woods was declared "honorable and humble,quot; after it was announced that he will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods has been confirmed as part of the Class of 2021 after being voted into the Hall of Fame by a selection panel chaired jointly by Nick Price, Annika Sorenstam, Curtis Strange, and Beth Daniel.

Woods tied Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins last year

The 15-time lead winner is one victory away from becoming the all-time lead winner on the PGA Tour, but he won't have a chance to beat Sam Snead for his 83rd win this week after retiring from The Players Championship due to to problems with your back surgically repaired.

The 44-year-old completed one of the biggest sports comebacks in history last April when he finished with an almost 11-year wait for his 15th major with a memorable victory at the Masters, and then won the inaugural ZOZO Championship in Japan for his 82nd PGA Tour title.

Woods stormed into a memorable victory at the Masters

"I am honored and honored to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame," said Woods. "The past year has been an incredible journey and the support I have received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the highest recognition for never giving up and continuing to chase."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who is also Chairman of the Board of the World Golf Foundation, said: "Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone believed possible, and his historic feats on the field are just one aspect of its impact.

"His footprint in the game is immeasurable, and his incomparable legacy is one that we look forward to celebrating as he will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year."

World Golf Foundation CEO Greg McLaughlin added: "The World Golf Hall of Fame is honored to recognize the incredible career of Tiger Woods. His impact on the game of golf and on all those associated with it will have an effect lasting for generations to come. "