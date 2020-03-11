This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTML684a776a1acfcefb6a82de1016e79ab511% %MINIFYHTML684a776a1acfcefb6a82de1016e79ab512%

The Boston area will feel a little cooler on Thursday, but overall it will be a nice day.

Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40 degrees near the coast and 50 degrees inland.

Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to enter overnight Friday.

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.