Home Technology These are the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world
1/11
These are the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world
Research firm Counterpoint recently announced its 2019 best-selling smartphone list. These are the best-selling smartphones worldwide. The list reveals Europeans 'love for Samsung phones and Americans' love for Apple iPhones. Oppo and Vivo phones are the best sellers in China. Realme also made its entry into the top 5 with Realme C2 in & # 39; Rest of APAC & # 39 ;, driven largely by strong growth in India and Southeast Asia. But ask yourself, which were the smartphone models that sold the most globally according to Counterpoint? Read on to discover all the names …
…Read more
11/2
Apple iPhone XR
Apple's first flagship affordable smartphone, iPhone XR, tops the list. The smartphone sold the most worldwide and was the only model to record double-digit market share in any region. Also in India, the Apple iPhone XR price drop announced in April 2019 played a key role in the company's sales growth.
…Read more
11/3
Apple iPhone 11
Here's another iPhone that seems set to improve sales figures for the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11. The cheapest iPhone in Apple's 2019 lineup, the iPhone 11 is the second-best-selling smartphone of 2019. The feat is especially Notable for an iPhone that launched in September 2019 Apple iPhone 11 is among the top 5 best-selling smartphones in the United States and Europe.
…Read more
11/4
Samsung Galaxy A50
At number 3 on the list is Samsung Galaxy A50. The mid-range Samsung smartphone is the best-selling phone in Europe and is in the top 5 in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and the rest of the Apac region.
…Read more
11/5
Samsung Galaxy A10
At number 4 there is another Samsung phone, Galaxy A10. The Samsung phone is the best-selling smartphone in Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It is also among the top 5 best-selling phones in Europe and the rest of the APAC region.
…Read more
11/6
Oppo a5
Oppo A5 is the fifth best-selling smartphone in the world, according to the list. Oppo's budget smartphone is the best-selling smartphone in China.
…Read more
11/7
Apple iPhone 8
At number 6 is another Apple iPhone, the iPhone 8. The latest smartphone that can be purchased with the Home Button, the iPhone 8, remains one of the best-selling phones in the United States. It ranks number 3 among the 5 best-selling phones in the United States, after the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, respectively.
…Read more
11/8
Samsung Galaxy A20
The seventh best-selling phone in the world is Samsung Galaxy A20. The smartphone is among the top 5 best-selling phones in Latin America (LATAM) or the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
…Read more
11/9
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
The eighth best-selling smartphone in the world is Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The smartphone is testament to the success of Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup. Launched in September 2019, alongside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone is Apple's most expensive model of the year.
…Read more
11/10
Apple iPhone 7
Ninth place also goes for an iPhone, iPhone 7. Launched in September 2016, iPhone 7 is the oldest Apple device on the list.
…Read more
11/11
Apple iPhone XS Max
At number 10 on the Counterpoint list there is also an iPhone, iPhone XS Max. The Apple iPhone XS Max is the company's most premium device in the 2018 line. It remains the fifth most-loved iPhone in the United States, according to the report.
…Read more