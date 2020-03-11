These 22 iPhones and iPads are expected to support the next major update to Apple's operating system.

The next Apple OS update for iPhones and iPads, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, is still at least three months away. Every year, the company introduces all the new features that come as part of the new operating system at its World Developers Conference (WWDC) event. However, that doesn't stop forecasters from hinting at what Apple has in store. Numerous leaks have begun to suggest the features we can see in the iOS 14 update, be it the new home page design or the retraction of iMessages. A recent report from iPhonesoft claimed the list of Apple devices that are configured to get the iOS 14 and iPadOS update. Here is the list of iPhones and iPads that can get the next big OS update: