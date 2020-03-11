The woman who was slapped by Da Baby speaks for the first time

So far, many of you have already seen the viral video of Da Baby slapping a fan in Tampa while walking among a crowd of fans. He says he was hit in the face with a cell phone and apologized for his actions.

The woman at the receiving end of the slap spoke for the first time. In an interview with TMZTyronesha Laws told his version of the story and said it was the woman next to him who had the flashlight on Da Baby's face, but she was the one who received a slap in return.

She says she went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a bruise on the cheekbone. He also talked to the site about Da Baby joking about the incident after he appeared in a sketch that apparently recreated the incident inside a clothing store.

Tyronesha said: "I don't feel that I was sincere with the apology, I was ashamed, they called me people and they wrote me on Instagram through fake pages." People who see me at my job and say "oh, you are the girl who got slapped." It is shameful! "

She went on to say that she was not offered medical service, and says that at the beginning it was very difficult to obtain a police report.

Like us previously Da Baby reportedly apologized through his Instagram story, and although the victim's identity was unknown at the time, he also offered to take the girl to apologize in person.

In the video, he said: "I sincerely apologize. I am very sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on that phone. But you know, keep in mind that I could not see you because you have a flash so close to me, which is Well, no problem. Many people did it, they didn't put it as close as you put it, but many people got my attention and that's fine, that's why I signed up, that's the risk I take when I'm getting to organize a show for my fans. "

Watch Tyronesha talk about the moment below:

