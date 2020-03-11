The Wendy Williams show makes this decision due to the coronavirus

The Wendy Williams program makes some changes and decided to announce something to the viewers. It seems that as of now, the program will be recorded without a live studio audience, according to the latest reports.

Most people agree with the change the program decided to make.

Someone said: "Wendy is smart because Corona is killing the elderly 🤷🏽‍♂️💁🏽‍♂️" and a follower posted this: "He's older, so he's at risk."

Another person said, "I don't blame her," she doesn't want any part of the virus! and someone else posted this: "The media is doing this out of proportion … and that's all I have to say."

A follower wrote: "So she's just going to be talking to herself?" And someone else said, "Point, Wendy. Sis is not playing with all of you."

Someone else said: "It's not even as if these talk show presenters interact with the crowds, but that's fine," and one follower posted: "What is the point of an interview program with no audience to talk to?"

One commenter wrote: "Everyone said not to panic, it is not so serious, now look, everyone is in panic because it is so serious," and another person said: "The public always laughed at her, not with her, so It's honestly not like that. " Make a difference. & # 39;

Wendy made headlines the other day when she addressed Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Wendy referred to the fact that Nicki married Kenneth Petty, and also made sure to mention his dark past as a sex offender.

Wendy believes that Nicki's brand will have to suffer long after marrying Kenneth. Watch his full explanation in the following video.

Some people defended Kenny, saying he was only a child when he did what he did.

Apart from this, Wendy seems to be living her best life these days, and her fans offer her all the support.



