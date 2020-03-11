The video seems to show the movement hit and stripped by Lil Baby's crew!

Last week there were rumors about Migos member Offset, who was "jumped,quot; by rapper Lil Baby and his crew.

Well, now there is video evidence that shows that everything falls.

MTO News spoke with well-known people in Atlanta, and they claim that Offset had an altercation with Lil Baby's crew members – 4PF. But the meat was not directly with Lil Baby, according to our sources.

According to the streets of Atlanta, the meat was due to a supposed game debt. On the street, insider told MTO: "Offset supposedly owed someone $ 50,000 of a dice game."

Last week, members of the Lil Baby raffle collected their debts when they found Offset at the Atlanta Compound hot spot.

Now a video was leaked showing the violent encounter.

The video shows a group of men outside the Atlanta Compound nightclub, beating a man, tearing off his clothes and throwing it into the air.

While you can't see the man being attacked, you hear someone calling him by name in the video. The attackers can be heard at first, telling the victim: "What's up?" "Off,quot; could mean the rapper of Migos Offset.

At the end of the video, you can see Lil Baby walking from side to side, looking frustrated. You can hear him say, "What the hell are they doing, man? We like brothers."

Offset and Lil Baby had a close relationship, and even recorded music together.

However, shortly after this incident, Offset stopped following Lil Baby on Instagram.

Here is the video: