The video seems to show the movement hit and stripped by Lil Baby's crew!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Last week there were rumors about Migos member Offset, who was "jumped,quot; by rapper Lil Baby and his crew.

Well, now there is video evidence that shows that everything falls.

MTO News spoke with well-known people in Atlanta, and they claim that Offset had an altercation with Lil Baby's crew members – 4PF. But the meat was not directly with Lil Baby, according to our sources.

According to the streets of Atlanta, the meat was due to a supposed game debt. On the street, insider told MTO: "Offset supposedly owed someone $ 50,000 of a dice game."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here