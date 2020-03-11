The US Supreme Court UU. Allow & # 39; Stay in Mexico & # 39; stay in place | USA News

The United States Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump's administration to continue its "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy while considering whether to hear the case or not, in a decision seen as a victory for the White House.

Judges on Wednesday suspended a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court two weeks ago that made the policy illegal. If the Supreme Court had allowed the decision to remain, asylum seekers who crossed the border into Arizona and California would not have been subject to the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Human rights groups criticized the ruling.

"The Court of Appeals unequivocally declared that this policy was illegal. The Supreme Court should also do so. Asylum seekers face serious danger and irreversible damage every day that this depraved policy remains in effect."

Judy Rabinovitz, special counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Immigrant Rights Project, said in a statement after the ruling.

Under the policy, asylum seekers are briefly processed by US border agents. UU. And they are given a date to return to an immigration court hearing before being sent back across the southern border.

According to the US Attorney General. The US, Noel Francisco, policy has allowed US border agents. UU. Send approximately 60,000 asylum seekers to Mexico to await their trial date since it was enacted in January 2019.

The ACLU has criticized the policy, saying that these asylum seekers are often stranded in cities with high crime rates, where they face homelessness, kidnapping and sexual violence.

"Far from providing & # 39; protection & # 39; to migrants and asylum seekers, MPP has exposed returnees to a serious risk of violence and persecution," the ACLU wrote in a policy brief.

"Not surprisingly, many choose to abandon asylum claims in good faith. Instead, they return home to face some danger rather than remain in limbo in cities where they cannot support themselves financially and are at risk of falling victim to criminals. " "

The Trump administration has repeatedly submitted legal challenges to its immigration policies to the Supreme Court. Critics said the court often aligns with the administration's policies.

Legal proceedings against the policy began in April 2019. The Ninth Circuit Court decided on February 28 that a provision in a 1996 immigration law allowing authorities to return migrants to "a foreign territory contiguous to the United States "should apply to a small number of these migrants.

Supreme Court judge Sonia Sotomayor has reportedly denied the government's request, the court said.