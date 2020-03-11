The Taliban reject the gradual release of prisoners from the Afghan government | News

The decision of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to release prisoners gradually has been criticized by the Taliban armed group, which said the measure went against the agreement between the United States and the Taliban signed in the capital of Qatar, Doha, on February 29.

"We reject the release phase of Ghani prisoners,quot; Suhail Shaheenthe Taliban spokesman told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

"We will also ensure at the time of the release of the prisoners that they are publishing the list of prisoners we have provided. Once this is done, we will continue with the intra-Afghan talks."

Earlier Shaheen, based in Doha, told Reuters that "the conditional release "of the Taliban prisoners goes against the agreement signed with the United States.

The Taliban reaction comes after Ghani issued a decree ordering the release of 1,500 Taliban fighters, which presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said was the first of two phases of the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Sediqqi wrote on Twitter that the The initial release was a gesture of goodwill to initiate peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Another 3,500 will be released after negotiations begin, provided there is a tangible reduction in violence, according to the pardon decree of four articles.

& # 39; Incremental focus & # 39;

"By releasing 5,000 prisoners in one fell swoop, Ghani would be delivering the most powerful leverage tool at his disposal," said Michael Kugelman, Senior Associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Center.

"Given Kabul's weak negotiating position to begin with, Ghani cannot be blamed for opting for a more gradual approach," he said.

"For Washington, the option to release everything at once may have seemed like a powerful confidence-building measure. But for Kabul, it is the worst possible option at a time when he is already struggling to find ways to strengthen his weak power of negotiation,quot;. "

However, in the midst of a public dispute between Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, it is not clear who would represent Kabul in intra-Afghan talks, even if the Taliban agree to begin negotiations.

Ghani's presidency has been challenged by Abdullah, who has also sworn in as president of the country.

"The dispute over the release of prisoners is only the last reminder of how difficult it will be to take off this intra-Afghan dialogue," said Kugelman of the Woodrow Wilson Center.

"There had already been very real concerns about whether a deeply divided Afghan political class could present a common front in the talks, and whether the Taliban are really interested in negotiating peace."

"The issue of prisoner release amplifies the challenges ahead, and the ability of the two sides to solve it will be an early test of how much potential there is for this intra-Afghan dialogue."

Violence is "unacceptable."

Since the agreement between the United States and the Taliban was signed last month, almost 40 people have been killed in attacks, and 32 died Monday in an armed attack claimed by the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

The U.S. Department of State UU. He issued a statement Tuesday saying that the level of violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptable,quot; and that, while the Taliban have stopped attacks against US-led coalition forces and in Afghan cities, violence in the countryside also maintains. high.

Despite political turmoil in Kabul and increasing violence on the battlefield, the United States has begun withdrawing its troops in accordance with the Doha agreement. In the first phase, Washington will reduce its presence to 8,600 soldiers, below the current 13,000.

If the Taliban adhere to their commitments to deny safe shelters to armed groups in Afghanistan, Washington will withdraw the rest of its troops for 14 months, according to the agreement.

At the time of its signing, the agreement between the United States and the Taliban was promoted as the best peace opportunity in Afghanistan after 40 years of relentless war, while offering the United States a way out after almost 19 years of struggle. in the country, its longest war.

President Donald Trump has expressed growing frustration with the Afghan government and the inability of his security forces to monitor and manage his own affairs.

The agreement has faced obstacles from the beginning, despite the efforts of the Washington Special Envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, to unite the divided Afghan leadership.

The United States and other international players seem to have supported Ghani's leadership. Still, Abdullah, with his important support base, cannot be ignored, analysts say.

Shereena Qazi contributed to the Doha article