The rare white giraffe and her young are killed by poachers in Kenya, says Conservancy

A white giraffe woman and her 7-month-old offspring, whose rare pigmentation hypnotized villagers in Kenya and wildlife enthusiasts worldwide, have been killed by poachers, the wildlife conservation manager said Tuesday. .

Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in northeastern Kenya, where giraffes lived, said in a statement that the rangers had confirmed his death and that there were photographs of the skeletal remains.

A male giraffe is the only surviving member of the white giraffe family, Ahmednoor said.

"This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya in general," Ahmednoor said. "We are the only community in the world that are the custodians of the white giraffe." He said the killings were a setback for efforts to conserve a "unique species, and a wake-up call to continue supporting conservation efforts."

In 2017, a villager came across the adult female giraffe while shepherding animals, a discovery that sent conservationists to look for the anomaly video. The adult was accompanied by a pale baby giraffe. It was not immediately clear what had happened to that calf or if his skin pigmentation had changed as he got older.