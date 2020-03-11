The rare white giraffe and her young are killed by poachers in Kenya, says Conservancy

A white giraffe woman and her 7-month-old offspring, whose rare pigmentation hypnotized villagers in Kenya and wildlife enthusiasts worldwide, have been killed by poachers, the wildlife conservation manager said Tuesday. .
Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in northeastern Kenya, where giraffes lived, said in a statement that the rangers had confirmed his death and that there were photographs of the skeletal remains.
A male giraffe is the only surviving member of the white giraffe family, Ahmednoor said.
"This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya in general," Ahmednoor said. "We are the only community in the world that are the custodians of the white giraffe." He said the killings were a setback for efforts to conserve a "unique species, and a wake-up call to continue supporting conservation efforts."
In 2017, a villager came across the adult female giraffe while shepherding animals, a discovery that sent conservationists to look for the anomaly video. The adult was accompanied by a pale baby giraffe. It was not immediately clear what had happened to that calf or if his skin pigmentation had changed as he got older.
White giraffes are extremely rare. A previous sighting of a white giraffe It was reported in April 2016 in the same part of Kenya According to National Geographic, scientists from the Wild Nature Institute, based in New Hampshire, first reported a newborn Masai giraffe in 2015 in Tanzania; A guide called her Omo, for a popular detergent brand.
The white tone of the giraffes was caused by leucism, a genetic condition that inhibits pigmentation in skin cells.
Leucism is different from albinism. Animals with albinism do not produce melanin throughout their body. Animals with leucism may have darker pigment in the soft tissue and their eyes retain a normal color. The eyes of animals with albinism are usually red.
Giraffes are the tallest land mammals in the world and can grow up to 20 feet tall. There are about 111,000 giraffes in Africa, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. In some populations, 50 percent of the calves do not survive their first year, the foundation said.
Some subspecies of giraffes, the giraffe of Kordofan and Nubia, are designated as critically endangered, while others are considered vulnerable, the foundation said.
"This is a long-term loss because genetic studies and research, which was a significant investment in the area by researchers, has now gone down the drain," said Ahmednoor. "In addition to this, the white giraffe was a great boost for tourism in the area."
%MINIFYHTMLad23a3ad9eaa68af9f0b7968168b084313%