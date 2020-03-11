The players: what Rory McIlroy can do to turn consistency into victories | Golf news





Rory McIlroy has suffered a series of near failures

After a series of almost failures for Rory McIlroy, Paul McGinley takes a look at what world 1 must do to return to the winners circle.

It's hard to be critical of McIlroy after what we've seen of him in recent months. He is doing very well and is playing better and more consistent than ever, but there is still that additional percentile he needs to find to be a winner again.

Winning at this level is really difficult and your winning rate is the best, including four world wins last year. However, its incredibly high level of constant golf gives you so many opportunities where you leave more victories on the table making mistakes at crucial moments of the last day.

McIlroy hasn't finished out of the top 10 in a PGA Tour event since August

Bogeed three of the first four holes on Sunday when he was in dispute at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, he made a triple bogey in the sixth hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational when he shared the leadership and made two double bogeys during the first nine of his final round last week at Bay Hill when he shared the lead.

Eradicating those mistakes on Sunday is the difference between him finishing in the top five and doing the job more regularly.

It cannot be said that McIlroy is not a serial winner or lacks deception, but often does not stay at the top of the standings on Sundays when expected. He needs to bother himself and have the intimidation factor, letting those around him make mistakes in his presence. That's what made the most serial winner of all time, Tiger Woods.

McIlroy could become the first player to claim consecutive victories in The Players

A great example was the Masters last year, where those who were close to Woods got into trouble during the last day since their presence and aura forced them to make mistakes. On Sunday he stayed near the top of the leaderboard by minimizing his mistakes, taking advantage of the pairs and letting others make the mistakes.

Then he took the lead on the 15th and continued to close the door on the 16th with an iron shot a couple of feet away, and his exhibition on the last day was a master class in victory. He finished with the green jacket and, although he didn't necessarily outdo the others, he did.

McIlroy will be irritated by not having won so far this year and there is no doubt that he will win again soon. When you eliminate mistakes and reset that advantage on Sundays, it's only a matter of time before you start winning again.

You have the opportunity to defend your title this week at The Players, where the wonderful thing about TPC Sawgrass is that it doesn't fit a particular type of player. McIlroy, one of the longest hitters in the game, won here last year and Jim Furyk, one of the shortest hitters, finished a second shot, so he really offers something for everyone.

Hopefully Tyrrell Hatton's victory at Bay Hill will launch a successful train for European players in the coming weeks. We see many peer groups in professional golf and I wouldn't be surprised if some of the other European and British players are at the top of the rankings this week.

