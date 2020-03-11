The players: Rory McIlroy cannot understand the Tiger Woods record of 683 weeks as the world number one | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML86bff52d03a44fcb20b2d7469c5bd46211% %MINIFYHTML86bff52d03a44fcb20b2d7469c5bd46212%

"I just don't think anyone can talk enough about what Tiger did on that stretch of golf. It was crazy."





Rory McIlroy said he is proud to have been number 1 in the world for a total of 100 weeks, and that he is & # 39; crazy & # 39; that Tiger Woods has achieved 683 weeks at the top

Rory McIlroy expressed his pride in celebrating the 100 weeks of his career as world number one, but he would need to spend another 583 weeks at the top of the standings to match the "incredible,quot; Tiger Woods.

McIlroy returned to the summit without hitting a ball last month when he finished Brooks Koepka's long reign to become world number 1 for the eighth time, and the first since 2015, and paid tribute to caddy Harry Diamond for his part in his "Really great trip,quot; together.

McIlroy is only the third player to spend 100 weeks at the top of the standings

The four-time senior champion admitted that his achievement was somewhat anti-climax, since he had taken the week off, and is only the third player to mark a century of weeks as the best player in the world since the rankings were introduced in 1986.

"I am very proud to think that I have spent two years of my career at the top of the world rankings, which is a pretty pleasant feeling," he said before his defense of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. "But Tiger 683, I can't understand.

McIlroy pointing to the history of Sawgrass Rory McIlroy is enjoying the opportunity to become the first man to successfully defend the title of The Players Championship.

"I mean, it's amazing. I just don't think anyone can talk enough about what Tiger did on that stretch of golf. It was crazy."

"The way I came to No 1 this time was a bit anti-climatic, there wasn't much fanfare. I got there through a mathematical algorithm more than anything else, but still made sure to celebrate and celebrate the milestone."

"I had not been in this position for more than four years, so on Sunday night in Riviera, I went out and made sure to have a couple of drinks with Harry and a couple of my friends.

McIlroy admitted that Woods' achievements at his best were & # 39; crazy & # 39;

"Harry assumed that caddy position in mid-2017 and we've basically been on that trip together, for injuries and not playing my best, to the top of the world. So it was important for me to sit down and have drinks with him. .

"This was our trip and we did it, two boys who grew up in Holywood, Northern Ireland, playing golf together, and we've done this is really cool."

McIlroy has not finished out of the top five in each of his four starts so far in 2020, but acknowledged that it cost two great chances of victory in Riviera, and again in Bay Hill last week, since he regretted a final round "premature,quot;. bad shots "that got him out of the fight.

"I did triple bogey in Riviera early Sunday, and I did the two double bogeys in the first nine last week," McIlroy added. "Really inopportune, bad shots. Riviera was also very firm, and if you missed it in the wrong places, it became complicated, and I feel that is what happened there and that also happened in Bay Hill."

"On the sixth par five hole on Sunday, I made a decent drive but didn't hold the fairway and tried to get the ball as close as possible to the green, so I had a third easier shot with the chip, and I went into the bunker and then I had a complicated shot.

McIlroy regrets the costly mistakes that hindered his chances of victory at Riviera and Bay Hill

"Maybe playing the percentages a little more, I wouldn't have put a seven at stake in the fifth at Riviera, and then maybe being near that bunker in the sixth hole at Bay Hill last week, I wouldn't have brought the water into play with my next one. So those little things.

"When the fields are playing so firm and so fast, those are the small margins that make a difference. Maybe just reducing that five percent instead of trying to play the perfect shot to hit my next one, agree with the Shot of 80 yards in par five, or the 40-foot putt under the hole. It's the things that make a difference, I guess. "