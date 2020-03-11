The Players: Brooks Koepka Has More Confidence After the Trip to See Butch Harmon | Golf news





Brooks Koepka headed to see Butch Harmon before heading to TPC Sawgrass

Brooks Koepka is confident that a trip to see Butch Harmon will "straighten this ship,quot; and lead to better shape in this week's Players Championship.

%MINIFYHTMLd75388dcadac90779c6a22da7df44c7c11% %MINIFYHTMLd75388dcadac90779c6a22da7df44c7c12%

Koepka insisted that Claude Harmon remains his full-time coach, and his left knee that required stem cell treatment last year is "exactly where it should be,quot; and is not the cause of his disappointing start to his 2020 campaign in which his tie for 17 in Saudi Arabia is his only top-20 finish.

Koepka has struggled for his shape since returning from a knee injury

The world number 3 felt he needed to fix some flaws that had hampered his swing, so he made the decision to fly to Las Vegas for a session with Butch Harmon on Monday before heading to TPC Sawgrass the next day.

"Claude will always be my coach, and Pete (Cowen) will always be my short game coach," said Koepka. "I spoke to them on Saturday, I called Claude and it's one of those things that felt like I had so many things on my mind, so many changing thoughts and I needed to clear up the board."

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"The Harmons are like family to me, so we flew out on Sunday, went to see Butch on Monday, and arrived yesterday afternoon. Butch has seen me hit him a million times, he stayed there when I hit balls with Claude and he stood there at the Ryder Cup.

"It's one of those things I just needed a different set of eyes on, maybe something could click, because it was failing. Claude told me the same things he said for five years, the three keys we just worked on, and for some reason I couldn't do it.

Koepka insisted that Claude Harmon remains his full-time coach

"That depends on me. It's not Claude's, it's not Claude's fault, it's not Pete's fault, it's not anyone's fault except mine, and the fact that he couldn't do it, he just needed a new pair of eyes just to look and see if you saw anything out of the ordinary.

"And the beauty of it is that Butch has seen it so many times. So it was good for me to get out there. I had Claude's blessing. I called Claude, I told Pete, and everyone was behind it. You fall into bad habits. And sometimes you have to get out of them. What Butch said, I mean he saw it in four changes, I think.

The Players Championship Live Live

"It was good, and it was nice to get out and go see him. Obviously I haven't seen him in a long time since he's not here. But every time I'm around Butch I enjoy it, you get a good laugh. Butch is a great golf coach. But at the same time he is a great motivator and a great player when standing there.

"I think I have the best team around me, and those guys do the same thing. I think it's in the Harmons' blood for a little motivation and confidence and that's probably why Claude stays with me at our house. Every time we have a house, he stays with me, and it's definitely in his DNA. "