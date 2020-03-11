The Pipkins – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – With all the current news (and I think you know what I mean), I decided to write about "funny songs,quot; … those that make a person smile or be happy.

So, here we go.

%MINIFYHTML04542758aa45c90080e973836af1f5a511% %MINIFYHTML04542758aa45c90080e973836af1f5a512%

Our song today is from a musical novelty duo called The Pipkins, made up of Roger Greenway and Tony Burrows from Great Britain.

These two boys had worked together with the White Plains study group, which had a top 20 hit in May 1970 called "My Baby Loves Lovin,quot;.

A month later, they released "Gimme Dat Ding,quot; as The Pipkins.

Written by Albert Hammond and Mike Hazelwood, produced by John Burgess, it peaked at # 9 on the US undercard. UU. But # 6 on the UK Singles Chart.

The song runs at 2:10 and was released on the Capitol / EMI Records label. He appeared on the British children's television show "Oliver & The Overlord,quot;.

This song makes me want to get up and dance!