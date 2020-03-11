The original letter of & # 39; Ether & # 39; Loyal – Nas Diss Track Towards Jay Z !!

Nas created one of the most legendary diss tracks in hip hop history, when he released Ether on his 2001 Stillmatic album. Ether was a response to Jay-Z's "Takeover," a song directed towards Nas and Prodigy.
And Nas was completely ruthless in Ether. He dragged Jay Z's name through the mud.
But the Ether we all know and love was the second version of the song.
According to online reports, Nas had an original version of Ether. And today the lyrics of the original version were leaked.
MTO News obtained a copy of the filtered letter. And although we believe that Stillmatic's Ether had better lyrics, this one is also pretty good.
Here they go:
Verse 1]
Then your name is God MC, Jay-Hova
I drank the blasphemy glass and forgot to pray
Your game is over
He crossed the war path of a brave soldier
You are a makeover
My protégé tries to take control
I was the pastor who guided you
But you bit the hand that fed you
Crazy because since I met you, I never respected you
And as hard as it seems
You know I spawned your dreams
You were a groupie always begging to be part of my team
Another case of a child and his teacher.
I was the first to poison your speakers
So kill all that noise you're preaching
I understand, all your plans to help
Threats transmitted from you by taking out my card next Summer Jam
Let me clarify this Hova
You had my leftovers
She told me your little problem of the day you slept
But that's another topic, friend
[?] false
I will collect the debt for the years you owe me
So, what you capitalized, just because I allowed
I'm aiming at your dome
And claiming my throne
Who said that I am not yet unpleasant?
[Verse 2]
How did you plan to face
Half man half amazing
I don't need a family, Nas is a one-man invasion
Claim yourself hot but you failed with your R.O.C-family
Because real recognizes real and you're not familiar
Call gangsta & # 39; but you were asking for forgiveness
That night in Carbon, when Terror Squad flipped over your squad
I tried to head in your checks
Until Pun puts a gun in your chest
You said it yourself dog, Nas is one of the best
It is not necessary to look for dirt to expose it
I leave it to the current that you have
When I oppose you
This is, I'm calling you
Come and play as "warriors,quot;
I studied my plan and then rebuilt your formula
Guess the knowledge that I speak too deeply to follow
That's why your stomach is too weak to swallow
The true truth that Nas is the best of all timers
Fuck skeletons, keep only weapons in my closets