The NFL and the union extend the deadline for franchise labels until Monday

The deadline to apply franchises and transition labels to free agents has been changed from Thursday to Monday by the league and the players union.

With members of the NFL Players Association still voting for a new labor agreement that the owners have already approved, that period was extended by two days at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday: leaving the last time you used the tags on Thursday didn't make much sense.

By passing it at 11:59 am EDT on Monday, both parties expect to know if they are operating under a new collective bargaining agreement or the current agreement, which expires in March 2021. That contract has different parameters for franchise and transition players. than the ones he has today.

The period in which players' agents can negotiate with the teams is still scheduled to start at noon EDT on Monday. The commercial year of the league begins on March 18, when transactions and exchanges of free agents can take place officially.

On Tuesday, amid some 2,500 union members who voted for the CBA, Browns center JC Tretter was elected president of the organization, replacing Eric Winston, who is no longer eligible for the position.

Tretter tweeted to his contingency after the election of the 32 player representatives:

“Players: we are preparing to vote in a CBA with which most of us will play for the rest of our careers. Before deciding whether you are in favor or against it, inform yourself. Read about this, talk to your player's director / representative, send me questions, etc. Get as much information as you can. ”

Tretter was chosen over the Giants' depth, Michael Thomas, Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, and tackle Russell Okung, whose exchange of the Chargers and Panthers will end when the league year begins.

On Monday, Okung filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the NFLPA negotiated the agreement with the league in bad faith. Okung accused the NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith of rushing to vote on the new agreement following objections from the union's executive board, which voted 6-5 against.

Okung is no longer on the executive board, leaving alongside the long Giants snapper, Zak DeOssie, and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. They are replaced by the Jaguars defensive end, Calais Campbell, the Eagles 'deep, Malcolm Jenkins, and the Titans' linebacker, Wesley Woodyard.

The center of the Falcons, Alex Mack, is the treasurer.

The NFL could delay the opening of the league's 2020 year beyond March 18, although not for a long time, if the players approve the new CBA. That would allow the implementation of the many changes that would apply to the next low season, preseason and regular season.

If the players reject the new agreement, which has 17 regular season games, the owners have indicated that there will be no further negotiations in the short term. Nor would many of the benefits of the agreement that would be extended during the 2030 season be included in a different CBA proposal.

Those benefits include:

—The player's share of the league's income, currently 47%, would increase to at least 48% from 2021.

– Padded practices in the training camp would be reduced from 28 to 16, with an acclimatization period of five days before summer practices. There would be more mandatory days off during the camp and a limit on joint practices with other clubs.

—The 17th regular season game would result in the elimination of the fourth preseason game.

– The active lists would be extended from 53 to 55 players, with the option of calling two players from the practice team per week. The active lists of game day would increase from 46 to 48 players, provided that at least eight offensive linemen are included. Practice squads would go from 10 to 12 players immediately, with a jump to 14 players in 2022.

– The player's paychecks would be extended for a period of 36 weeks each year once the 17-game schedule is implemented, which is 18 weeks, including goodbyes. Currently, players are paid in 17-week installments for the 16-game calendar.