The mountain lion attacks a person and a deputy in Larimer County near Devil's Backbone open space.

A mountain lion was shot dead Wednesday afternoon by Larimer County agents after the animal attacked a resident and an officer.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the 100 block of River Rim Road, west of Devil's Backbone Open Space, said David Moore, sheriff's spokesman.

The deputies were called to report an attack and when they arrived, the lion attacked an agent. Deputies shot the lion. The person originally attacked and the agent was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel are on the scene and an investigation is underway, said Jason Clay, CPW spokesman. The original attack took place on residential property.