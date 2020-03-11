The Michelin-starred Saratoga restaurant offers "black glove service,quot; due to concerns about the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SARATOGA (KPIX 5) – A restaurant in Saratoga is providing "black gloves service,quot;, black latex gloves, in an effort to address customers' concerns about the coronavirus.

The Plumed Horse, a Michelin-star restaurant for more than a decade, has modified its dining rooms, moving the tables so that they are now at least 6 feet apart from each other for the social space. And every employee wears gloves.

"Every time they touch those tables, they change, disinfect their hands and put on new gloves so that there is no cross contamination between the tables," said Josh Weeks, owner of the Plumed Horse.

Menus, chairs and door knobs are also cleaned among customers.

"We are following the example of our customers, which are Apple and Sysco and Facebook and Google, people here in Silicon Valley who were worried about that." So it's for them to feel more comfortable, "Weeks said.

"I think it's great, I appreciate what people are doing to keep things at bay," said Linda Lico, who had dinner at the restaurant Tuesday night.

Weeks realizes that his restaurant is lucky to be able to afford all the extraordinary measures.

Weeks said he will also ensure that employees receive their full paychecks, even if they get sick.

"That means I can make sure I have a healthy staff on the floor every night," Weeks said. "Therefore, they are not stressed that they have to go to work to pay the bills, we have to take charge."