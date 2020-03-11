The mass governor declares the state of emergency as the cases of coronavirus increase

As the number of coronavirus cases continued to increase on Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts and authorities implemented new protocols and guidelines in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The statement came in the middle of 92 cases of coronavirus in the community, compared to the 41 reported on Monday as a result of increased testing, health officials said. The vast majority of cases, 70 patients, date back to a meeting held in Boston at the end of last month by Cambridge Bigen biotechnology firm Marylou Sudders, the state secretary of Health and Human Services, told reporters in a press conference in the Chamber of States.

Four cases are related to travel, while 18 remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon, he said. Six people were hospitalized for the virus.

In Berkshire County, authorities reported "no identifiable risk factors,quot; cases, cases in which the virus could not be traced through a chain of transmission between specific people, according to the Commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Monica Bharel.

She said the state is at a "critical point in this outbreak."

"We are beginning to see this type of transmission at the community level," said Bharel. "We are working quickly to facilitate their need for supplies and equipment."

Baker said the statement will give officials more flexibility on how they can respond to the evolution of the situation. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been activated and is currently working with the departments of health, human services and public safety, among other agencies, he said.

It also unveiled new protocols for the approximately 42,000 state workers employed by the executive branch that impose restrictions on the way in which departments carry out daily activities. But Baker promised that the state government will continue to operate without interruption.

The changes take place on Wednesday.

Baker said he expects other employers and large organizations to follow suit, and stressed the importance of changing habits to help limit the extent of the virus, especially for people at higher risk: older adults, those with chronic health conditions; and people who are in close contact with the most vulnerable people to COVID-19.

Massachusetts has the ability in its health care system to meet current demands, he said.

According to Bharel, the state laboratory has received 2,000 additional test kits from the federal government, and more are expected to arrive. State authorities have also received approval to use an automated system that will increase state testing capacity four times, he said.

However, officials want the public to pay attention to the new measures "before the numbers increase to a point where the spread of the virus is seriously affecting the community," Baker said.

"The highly contagious nature of this disease means that if everyone plays their role in decreasing the spread, the number of people who become infected and require medical attention does not increase at once, which could overwhelm many of our systems," said.

This is what you should know:

Labor force

According to the protocols, Baker said state employees should:

Do not travel for work-related trips "until further notice." Employees are also encouraged to avoid personal and international travel.

Hold all meetings with virtually outside parties, or cancel them.

Continue to hold board hearings and public meetings, with the use of conference calls and other encouraged alternatives.

Do not attend seminars or external events related to work, although remote participation is allowed.

Stay home if you have symptoms of the flu or fever.

Talk to your supervisors about alternative work options if they are considered to be at high risk for COVID-19.

Baker said the protocols will be reviewed in 30 days or before.

Officials hope to give an example to employers, as Baker urged them to restrict work-related trips, cancel or limit large events and encourage telecommuting whenever possible.

People at high risk for COVID-19, or who are often in close contact with vulnerable people, should not attend large meetings, such as concerts, sporting events and conferences, according to Sudders.

"We understand that asking people to change their habits, cancel some events and cancel some trips is inconvenient, and we also understand that it has a financial impact," Baker said. "But waiting to act and allow infections and the subsequent number of people who need medical attention to increase at once would not only severely hamper the ability of our hospitals to care for patients, but also have a much greater economic impact."

The interruption, he said, will probably last "in the foreseeable future."

K-12 schools

Regarding the kindergarten school system through grade 12, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is implementing a new guide for educators, offering relief from attendance regulations and school year requirements.

Baker said the changes will give districts flexibility to make decisions about closing schools related to COVID-19:

School districts will not be required to have classes after the scheduled 185th day of the school year, authorities said. Schools will not be required to open after June 30.

DESE will calculate "chronic absenteeism,quot; beginning March 2 for the 2019-2020 school year "and will not take into account all attendance data for the rest of the school year," Baker said.

Schools are urged to cancel all out-of-state and international travel plans.

The state Department of Public Health will provide guidance to superintendents "on how to address cases that arise in a school, including possible school closings," authorities said.

Long term care and nursing homes

To protect staff and residents in long-term care facilities and nursing homes, the state will provide facility operators with updated guidelines on Wednesday, Sudders said.

The new measures include evaluating visitors and prohibiting those who show "signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat," according to Sudders.

Visitors will also be rejected if they have come into contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19, who is under active investigation for having the virus, or who has a respiratory illness, in the last 14 days, he said.

"Visitors will be banned if they have traveled internationally in the last 14 days or if they reside in a community where COVID-19 community propagation is taking place," officials said in a press release. "Visitors will not be able to visit long-term care centers if they currently feel sick or have symptoms."

The facilities should also confirm that their staff members are not sick, have not traveled and have not been close to sick people who have been ill or have been investigated by COVID-19 in the past two weeks, Sudders said. Exceptions will be made for patients in end-of-life care and palliative care.

Sudders reiterated the importance of good personal hygiene and said that people should wash their hands frequently, refrain from touching their faces, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if they feel sick. .

"We all have a role to play," he said.

