The launch of iOS 14 is probably on its way for June, even if WWDC 2020 is canceled – BGR

WWDC 2020, scheduled for June 3 and 7 in San Jose, California, could be canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Apple has not yet confirmed anything, but Santa Clara County officials have banned meetings of people for the next three weeks.

Apple is still expected to present iOS 14, as well as other software updates on WWDC in June, regardless of what happens with the outbreak.

It's the coronavirus season everywhere right now, except where it all started. The latest statistics show 116,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and more than 4,000 deaths, after more than two months from the first case. China reports fewer and fewer cases of COVID-19 every day, while several hot zones add hundreds of thousands of new cases every day.

While things are not as bad everywhere as they are in Italy, a country that is now blocked due to the virus, many countries prepare for local epidemics and try to contain it as much as they can. Authorities in some regions have already banned events and large gatherings of people and have paused sporting events. The biggest mobile event of the year was canceled a few weeks ago, even before the outbreak of Italy began, and Japan could end up canceling the Summer Olympics in Tokyo soon. That brings us to Apple's main event of the first half of the year, the WWDC 2020 conference, which is as good as canceled. However, that does not mean that iOS 14 and the next versions of macOS, tvOS and watchOS are not revealed this summer.

The annual Apple developer conference is usually the place where Apple presents its software plans for next year. Apple shows the latest iOS and macOS features during the event, focusing on the iPhone and iPad. This is because the latest iOS (and iPadOS) updates are released only a few months later with the new iPhone.

iOS 14 will be one of the highlights of this year's WWDC event, and some of Apple's new software features have already been leaked in detail. The first beta version of iOS 14 is expected to fall just after the WWDC keynote, but it happens that Santa Clara County has banned all mass meetings for now. The Apple and San José campus, where WWDC takes place, is in the county. Assuming the ban is extended after the initial three-week period, Apple may have to cancel its WWDC plans. This is what the prohibition order says:

Today, the Department of Public Health is announcing a mandatory order issued by the Public Health Officer that requires cancellation of mass meetings in the County. This order will take effect at 12:00 a.m. from March 11, 2020 and will remain in effect for three weeks as more evidence becomes available and we can learn more about the spread of COVID-19. We are also announcing a new and stronger guide for the general public and for many specific groups designed to reduce the spread of the virus in our community. “This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. The strong measures we are taking today are designed to stop the spread of the disease, "said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer." Today's request and new recommendations will reduce the number of people who develop serious illnesses and will help prevent our health system from being overwhelmed. This is vital for anyone with medical care needs, not just for those most vulnerable to serious COVID-19 diseases. "

Even if the county will not extend the ban after April 2, it is not unreasonable to assume that Apple will consider canceling the event. The company has already taken several protective measures to ensure the safety of its employees and will probably continue to do so until the COVID-19 outbreak has been addressed.

Apple has not yet announced anything about its WWDC plans, and has not yet confirmed whether it will hold a press event in March. However, even if these events are canceled, Apple is likely to hold events only online, especially for WWDC 2020, which is the type of event that Apple cannot afford to cancel completely.

YouTuber Jon Prosser says that sources inside Apple informed him that WWDC 2020 will not be canceled, but could have a different format, one that would eliminate face-to-face meetings with developers. If that is correct, WWDC could become an online only event this year, just like the Google I / O Developer Conference.

However, everything is changing and there is no official announcement from Apple about WWDC changes at this time. YouTuber himself said that Apple canceled the March event before having had the opportunity to send invitations to the media. Some products will still be released this month, Prosser said, but not the new iPhone 9.

Image source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock