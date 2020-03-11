The LA Opera investigation considers that allegations of sexual misconduct against Placido Domingo are "credible,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An independent investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera determined that the large number of sexual harassment allegations against the legendary singer Placido Domingo are "credible."

The summary of the findings was published on Tuesday.

The researchers analyzed 10 reports of inappropriate behavior that occurred between 1986 and 2019, reports the Los Angeles Opera. The researchers determined that they were credible "partly because of the similarities in their accounts."

The investigation, which was led by former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Debra Wong Yang and conducted by the Gibson law firm, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, involved interviewing 44 people and collecting half a million documents.

The researchers found that "the level of discomfort reported by women varied, from some women stating that they were not uncomfortable to others who described significant trauma," says the summary.

The 79-year-old Spaniard served as CEO of LA Opera from 2003 to October 2019, when he resigned. He first began serving as an artistic advisor to LA Opera in 1986.

The accusations date back to the late 1980s, but they did not appear until an Associated Press report in August last year.

Tuesday's report found that LA Opera made no effort to ignore or cover up complaints of sexual harassment. However, Gibson Dunn "found several flaws in the way LA Opera implemented its policies, procedures and communications regarding sexual harassment."

Domingo, one of the most powerful figures in the world of opera, won several Grammy Awards and performed thousands of concerts worldwide.

Last month, an investigation into Sunday's behavior by the American Guild of Musical Artists, the union that represents opera artists, also reached similar conclusions.

After those results, Domingo issued an apology in which he declared: “I really regret the damage I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience. "

To read the full summary of LA Opera, click here.