The winners of the Australian T20 World Cup, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Nicola Carey, are among the five new overseas signings announced for the One Hundred Women.
Opening the dough Mooney and SUV Gardner Y Tortoiseshell each played in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday against more than 86,000 fans at the MCG while Australia beat India by 85 races to win the competition for the fifth time with a record.
The trio has signed agreements to play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the new ECB 100 ball competition, with Mooney, the top scorer in the T20 World Cup, joining Welsh Fire, where he will join the Australian team – peers Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen.
Mooney, who will meet Australia Women coach Matthew Mott at Cardiff, said: "I am really excited to participate in the first season of The Hundred. It seems that it is becoming a world class, high quality competition.
"Head coach Matthew Mott is building a really strong team at Welsh Fire and I can't wait to date my new teammates."
Gardner and Carey have signed for Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers respectively, with Carey now alongside fellow countryman Alyssa Healy.
South African stars Marizanne Kapp Y Chole tryon – who helped his country to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup – complete the last round of signings, with Kapp addressing Oval Invincibles to join Proteas captain Van Niekerk and Tryon captured by the other team in the English capital, London Spirit .
Beth Barrett-Wild, director of the women's competition at The Hundred, said: "It's great to see five more international stars sign up to play at The Hundred this summer."
"The competition is really generating momentum, and it is very exciting to see the growing list of world-class talents involved in the eight teams."
"We have now confirmed the names of 18 foreign players who will compete in the women's competition, including Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor and Lizelle Lee. With six to play, the cricket standard is set to be very high."
Each of the eight teams, Fire, Phoenix, Superchargers, Invincibles, Spirit, as well as Trent Rockets, Manchester Originals and Southern Brave, can sign three foreign players for their 15 squads, which will be completed by national talent in early July before Beginning of the tournament on July 22.
To celebrate the latest player signings, tickets for independent women's matches at The Hundred are on sale again for a limited time (March 9-16).
One hundred squadrons of women so far (foreign players in bold)
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ash Gardner (Australia), Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Isabelle Wong, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell
SPIRIT OF LONDON
Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Chloe Tryon (South Africa)Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Freya Davies, Aylish Cranstone, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Naomi Dattani
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS
Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Lizelle Lee (South Africa)Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce
NORTH SUPERLOADERS
Alyssa Healy (Australia), Nicola Carey (Australia)Lauren Winfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick
OVAL INVINCIBLES
Rachael Haynes (Australia), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant
Brave south
Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley
Test rocket
Sophie Molineux (Australia), Elyse Villani (Australia)Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers
FIRE WELSH
Beth Mooney (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia)Lauren Filer, Katie George, Bryony Smith, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff
