The huge leak of iPhone 12 specifications has two important conclusions: BGR

Apple's next iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones are expected to be Apple's biggest smartphone update in years, according to multiple independent reports from industry experts.

The new line of iPhone 12 will not be released until the beginning of September, but we already know a lot about the new series of phones.

A recent leak of the iPhone 12 shed light on even more details about Apple's great iPhone 2020 update and there are two key details in particular that Apple fans should be especially excited about.

The great launch of Apple's iPhone 12 is still more than six months away. In reality, there is a growing possibility that the launch of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is even further than it would normally be at this time of year. With only two exceptions, Apple has launched its new flagship iPhone line in September of each year since the iPhone 5 was launched eight years ago in 2012. The iPhone X was delayed a bit in 2017 due to manufacturing complications and something similar. It happened the following year with the iPhone XR. This year, however, the possible delay would be due to external factors that are beyond Apple's control. As everyone knows at this time, the outbreak of the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, is causing great planning and manufacturing as eastern factories try to stop the spread of the deadly virus. It is still unclear what that could mean for the launch of Apple's iPhone 12, but it is already having an impact on the supply of the iPhone 11, according to reports.

Of course, Apple's new line of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will eventually be launched, whether in September, October or later. It all depends on how fast the spread of the virus slows, but eventually it will happen. When it does, Apple fans will receive the biggest iPhone update in years, with a completely new design and tons of new features. We already know a lot about the iPhone 12 series thanks to a series of reports from the world's leading Apple connoisseurs, but a large leak that came to the web recently revealed two very important updates for the iPhone 12 series that we were not aware of .

It should be obvious that when it comes to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series smartphones, nothing can be confirmed until Apple announces the two phones in early September. That said, the TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has such an accurate track record that people often consider confirming their claims when it comes to Apple's next products.

Kuo began revealing details about Apple's iPhone 12 line last year and continued adding even more details in recent months. Simply put, Kuo believes that the iPhone 12 series will feature a large design review with flat metal edges like the iPhone 5 instead of the rounded design that Apple has been using since 2014. The front of the phones will still have a notch in the screens since Apple has not yet found a better way to present the TrueDepth camera sensors needed for Face ID, but the notch may be a bit smaller than on the iPhone 11 and earlier iPhone models. According to reports, Apple iPhones 2020 will also feature 5G, and iPhone 12 models will have dual-lens cameras, while iPhone 12 Pro models have a new triple-lens camera configuration that adds a new flight time sensor. (ToF).

Did you notice that we refer to the iPhone 12 models, in the plural, in addition to the iPhone 12 Pro models? This is because, according to Kuo information, Apple plans to launch four new flagship iPhone models in 2020, including two iPhone 12 phones with different screen sizes and two iPhone 12 Pro phones with different sized screens. Here is a chart that breaks them down:

Image source: TF International Securities

Some other little things had been shared in Kuo's various notes to customers, but last week we saw the first major iPhone 12 leak on the web from a source other than Kuo. Instead, it came from a filter called Max Weinbach from xda-developers. He also has a good track record when it comes to smartphone leaks, although most of his ideas refer to unpublished smartphones from other brands.

He had a lot to say about the iPhone 12 series and you can read all about his iPhone 12 views here, but there are two areas in particular that we wanted to focus on one last time because they are the most important conclusions by far.

If you take a look at any study that involves surveying people about their priorities when choosing a smartphone, two things will always be at the top of the list: camera and battery life. It turns out that, not by chance, we are sure, those are two areas in which the iPhone 12 series will supposedly present great improvements.

Weinbach reports that Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will include a new 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor instead of the 12-megapixel wide-angle lens on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. Apparently, phones They will also have an enhanced night mode that will work on all the lenses of the rear camera instead of the main sensor as it is now. Apple's night mode feature in the current iPhone 11 series is already a class leader, so we really look forward to that update.

Beyond that, the report says that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models will feature enhanced zoom, as well as a new flight time (ToF) sensor, in addition to three main camera sensors, which is something that Kuo also he said. But Weinbach adds that a new macro mode is coming that will allow much better photos at close range, as well as an HDR mode called "Smart XDR." Simply put, it seems that Apple has no plans to sit down despite having given the iPhone 11 series a great camera update.

When it comes to battery life, we have much less information to continue, but it is quite promising. In his information dump, Weinbach said that Apple's next new iPhone 12 Pro Max model will have a huge 4,400 mAh battery. That is an 11% increase in capacity compared to the 3,969 mAh battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is a massive leap for a single generation of smartphones. No other battery sizes were provided.

If we superimpose that information on what we know from Kuo's previous reports, there is a loose assumption we can make. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch screen according to Go, which is two tenths of an inch larger in diameter. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro will apparently have a 6.1-inch screen. That's an increase of three tenths of an inch, so maybe we can expect a similar increase of 11% or even a little more in the size of the battery.

Apple iPhones already have great battery life compared to comparable smartphones and the new A14 processor and iOS 14 operating system will hopefully have even more optimizations that improve battery performance. That said, it is not clear how 5G cellular connectivity will affect battery life, so it is possible that some performance gains will be compensated for users in 5G networks.

Each passing week seems to bring even more good news about Apple's iPhone 12 line, but these are definitely two of the best rumors we've heard so far. Hopefully, we will soon learn more about these key details.