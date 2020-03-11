The gold contract: Philip Bowes ignites rivalry with Akeem Ennis-Brown before the internal clash | Boxing News





Philip Bowes tries to add the British belt to his Commonwealth title

Philip Bowes has described Akeem Ennis-Brown as "rude and ignorant,quot; before his confrontation for the British and Commonwealth title in the The Golden Contract bill.

%MINIFYHTML126d69d518e72b9291fcff2d8f065d0111% %MINIFYHTML126d69d518e72b9291fcff2d8f065d0112%

East London defends its Commonwealth belt against Ennis-Brown, with the vacant British title also at stake, on the billboard of the semi-heavyweight semifinals of The Golden Contract on Friday, March 20. live Sky Sports

Ennis-Brown has suggested that he could point to Ohara Davies, a finalist in the super light event The Golden Contract, despite his friendship, and Bowes believes his national rival is only interested in the financial reward.

Akeem Ennis-Brown would consider a future fight with Ohara Davies

"If Ohara wins the tournament, and I'm sure that's what will happen, I wouldn't fight him because we're friends. It just wouldn't happen," Bowes said.

"Brown says he would fight with Ohara simply shows that it has a price. My friends are priceless for me, I never put money on friends and family."

"I found Brown rude and ignorant at first to be honest, but maybe that was just to sell the show. I'm sure he's a great guy."

"I don't think I should speak badly to sell fights. If you're a classy fighter, be smart. The class is permanent."

2:02 Tyrone McKenna faces Ohara Davies in the Golden Contract final Tyrone McKenna faces Ohara Davies in the Golden Contract final

Undefeated Ennis-Brown has risen in the ranking with 13 consecutive victories and has not ruled out a possible fight with Davies, who faces Tyrone McKenna in the final of The Golden Contract.

"Would you fight with Ohara? We talk about it sometimes," said Ennis-Brown. "We are here to feed our family and we have fought hundreds of rounds."

"Do fans want to see us let go of our friendship? Money talks! We would be friends again immediately afterwards, so it would depend if the numbers are correct."

Look at Philip Bowes against Akeem Ennis-Brown on The Golden Contract bill on Friday, March 20, live on Sky Sports.