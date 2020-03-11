The female Komodo dragon gives birth without sex, no man needs – BGR

A female Komodo dragon at the Chattanooga Zoo played without a partner.

DNA tests in his three offspring revealed that he gave birth without fertilization.

Few species are capable of this feat, called parthenogenesis.

A female Komodo dragon named Charlie, under the care of the Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee, has given birth to three offspring without the help of any male dragon. The rare event is being held by the zoo, which had been trying to generate a pregnancy for some time, but the man with whom he matched Charlie ended up not being the father of the newborns.

Kadal, the male dragon of Komodo, was placed with Charlie, but the zoo staff never saw the two dragons raising. Still, Charlie got pregnant and the result was a trio of pups. The small dragons, all of which are male, were tested for DNA to determine if Kadal was the father. That was when the zoo received a big surprise.

Incredibly, the offspring were not the spawn of Charlie and Kadal, but they were alone of Charlie. This incredible feat is made possible by a process called parthenogenesis, in which a female of a species produces offspring without the help of a male. Not many species are capable of doing so, but Komodo dragons are known to be one of the few that are.

"In September 2019, we announced that our Komodo Dragon, Charlie, had become the first mother of three offspring," the Chattanooga Zoo writes in a Facebook post. “At that time, it was unknown if they were the product of reproduction with our male, Kadal, or if a parthenogenesis had occurred. The DNA results show that the offspring were, in fact, reproduced through parthenogenesis!

But why would a species need to be able to reproduce alone? As the zoo says, it is a complicated situation. "In nature, Komodo dragons live mostly isolated and often become violent when approached, which has allowed these animals to evolve to reproduce both sexually and parthenogenetically," the publication explains. The members of the species are so reluctant to each other that females began to have babies on their own. That is quite wild.

The biological work behind the scenes is quite surprising. In parthenogenesis, an egg is fertilized using another egg, instead of sperm from a male of the species. This allows females to reproduce even if there are no males nearby, or perhaps if they simply do not like their breeding options, as was apparently the case when Charlie met Kadal.

In any case, the Chattanooga Zoo now has a trio of new Komodo dragon pups. Onyx, Jasper and Flint were only visible to the public for a short time, but we can be sure that they are in good hands with the zoo staff and that they will probably reappear soon.

Image source: Chattanooga Zoo