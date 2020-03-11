The Fashion Zero Patient Coronavirus speaks

Just over a week ago, Michael Burke, the chief executive of Louis Vuitton, stood in the dark space of Paris, where his show, the last of fashion month, was about to take place and noted that, despite all anxiety about the new coronavirus. , there were very few cancellations. He noted that many of the hundreds of people in the room had been traveling together and indoors for weeks.

"Do you know someone who is sick?" he asked rhetorically. They all looked around and shrugged.

But Mr. Burke did not know that that day, in a medical office in another country, Nga Nguyen had coughed.

Ms. Nguyen, 27, is indeed Fashion Zero Patient. She was invited to the Gucci show in Milan and the Saint Laurent show in Paris, two of the most popular and busiest events of the ready-to-wear season, and the first citizen of the fashion world to be publicly identified as positive for the new coronavirus.