The Fashion Zero Patient Coronavirus speaks

Just over a week ago, Michael Burke, the chief executive of Louis Vuitton, stood in the dark space of Paris, where his show, the last of fashion month, was about to take place and noted that, despite all anxiety about the new coronavirus. , there were very few cancellations. He noted that many of the hundreds of people in the room had been traveling together and indoors for weeks.
"Do you know someone who is sick?" he asked rhetorically. They all looked around and shrugged.
But Mr. Burke did not know that that day, in a medical office in another country, Nga Nguyen had coughed.
Ms. Nguyen, 27, is indeed Fashion Zero Patient. She was invited to the Gucci show in Milan and the Saint Laurent show in Paris, two of the most popular and busiest events of the ready-to-wear season, and the first citizen of the fashion world to be publicly identified as positive for the new coronavirus.
As such, it has become a kind of lightning rod for fear of a fashion system that enforces travel and togetherness for an extended period of time, as well as a symbol of privilege and carelessness.
After that cough, which took place during a routine visit to a doctor with a family member, she was tested and was told the next day that it was positive.
Since then, she has been treated at a hospital in Europe, tracking her movements and trying to think of all the people she may have been in contact with. And she has been ridiculed on social media and The press, along with her sister, Nguyen Hong Nhung, who attended both shows with her and also tested positive for coronavirus. Ms. Nhung, who lives in Hanoi, Vietnam, has been called a "super broadcaster,quot; by British newspapers.
Generally speaking, the implication was that they were jetting around the world spreading the virus and deserving of whatever came their way.
"People said that I flew home, that I already knew when I was at the shows, none of which is true, that I am spoiled, that because I showed my cleavage in an image, that's why I was attracted to the virus, which is is time for greedy fashion people to stop and think, "Nguyen said in a phone interview.
A woman wrote, "Instead of,quot; influential ", it seems she was infectious." Others did not bother to verify the timing of the outbreak versus Ms. Nguyen's trip to Italy.
It probably didn't help that the world discovered that Ms. Nguyen and her sister had been to the shows when they posted photos of themselves in their Instagram outfits. (Ms. Nguyen has deleted her account due to "messages that threatened me and my family," she said.)
Ms Nguyen, who moves between London, Germany and Hanoi, is the daughter of a steel magnate and has been called "Global Nomad,quot; from The Resident, an online platform based in London. She has a degree in political science from King’s College London and worked for LVMH in the Paris cosmetic and perfume division before joining her family office.
She declined to call herself an "influencer," although she said she "loved,quot; fashion and attended charity events, documenting them for social media with a photographer.
She twice attended the Met Gala, and has been photographed at various galas with figures from the fashion world including Naomi Campbell, Anna Dello Russo, Jonathan Newhouse and Virgil Abloh, the Off-White menswear designer and Louis Vuitton. She fully subscribes to the filtered view of life that is often displayed on social media.
In doing so, he established himself as a target.
"I fully understand the extreme sentiment, given that the world is in hysteria over this epidemic," said Nguyen. "There is definitely significant scrutiny for us, but I think it relies heavily on assumptions and fantasies of the sequence of events."
Here is what happened. Although Ms Nguyen said that she had been "friends with,quot; Gucci for a time, and that she had attended different collections in Europe in the past, she had never been to a Gucci show until this year, when the brand invited her to it. already a guest. She was very excited.
She asked her sister to come to the show. Together they flew from London to Milan on February 18 and went to Gucci.
"It blew my head off, I was amazed," said Ms. Nguyen. They spent the night, went to the showroom the next day, and then flew back to London.
(Ms. Nguyen declined to disclose where she had stayed or what plane she had flown for fear of damaging her business.) She and her sister were in Italy, she said, for less than 48 hours.
At the time, he said, "no one was talking about the virus." It was not until February 20 that Italy's first coronavirus case was recorded in Lombardy
On February 25, they took the Eurostar to Paris to attend Saint Laurent. At the time, Italy had been identified as an epicenter of coronavirus, but was not yet blocked. Later that week, her sister flew home.
"We feel totally good all the time," said Nguyen. "I was going to the gym, going to work."
On March 2, she went on a work trip. Then the cough occurred, and the next day he found out that she was infected.
"I was really confused at first," said Nguyen. "Do you think how and when did it happen?" She said she doesn't know, but has been locked up ever since. His fever fluctuates between low grade and 102.5, and he often has coughing fits.
Ms. Nguyen said she had alerted her contacts in Gucci and Saint Laurent, as well as her friends, family, makeup artists, and photographers. (None have shown signs.) He said both companies told him that their employees had shown no signs of Covid-19 and that they would inform people who had sat near it.
When contacted directly, Saint Laurent declined to comment further, citing privacy concerns. A Gucci spokesperson sent an email: “Even though 21 days had passed since our show, once we were informed of the confirmation of Ms. Nguyen's coronavirus, we informed all the guests who were sitting next to Ms. Nguyen on the show. They have expressed their appreciation and advised that they are doing well. ”
Now she hopes that her next tests, Monday, will reveal that she is virus-free, although she also plans to stay in the hospital to re-test to be sure. He is aware of the disparity between his own state and ability to handle quarantine requirements and that of someone in a less coveted position.
As for social media, she's trying to stay away for now. "Once he is returning to normal life after recovery, I will bring him back," he said.
At the same time, the fashion buzz continues to spin. Thoughts have turned to the Met Gala, the next big gathering of the industry and its acolytes, scheduled for May 4. The museum has said it has no plans to postpone. For the moment.
Ms. Nguyen does not plan to attend.
