The famous daughter of B.I.G. She says she is tired of being known by her famous father

T & # 39; yanna Wallace, the daughter of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., has said she is tired of being recognized as her daughter, and nothing more.

The aspiring designer opened to Page Six at the launch of her clothing line, Notoriouss.

"I don't like it when people say, & # 39; Oh, that's Biggie's daughter & # 39 ;, because that's not my name," T & # 39; yanna told the entertainment store. "Now everyone knows T & # 39; yanna Wallace's Notoriouss clothes. I barely listen to,quot; Biggie's daughter. "I listen to T & # 39; yanna first, and I like that."

T & # 39; yanna told them that "a name is being made," and added: "I don't want to live on my father's money. I want to earn my own money. I worked in the cafeteria for a year while attending Penn State."

March 9 marked the anniversary of his father's death. Biggie was in California at the time her SUV stopped in a red light. A vehicle stopped next to him and an armed man opened fire. Biggie was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.