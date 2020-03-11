The famous daughter of B.I.G. She says she is tired of being known by her famous father

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

T & # 39; yanna Wallace, the daughter of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., has said she is tired of being recognized as her daughter, and nothing more.

The aspiring designer opened to Page Six at the launch of her clothing line, Notoriouss.

"I don't like it when people say, & # 39; Oh, that's Biggie's daughter & # 39 ;, because that's not my name," T & # 39; yanna told the entertainment store. "Now everyone knows T & # 39; yanna Wallace's Notoriouss clothes. I barely listen to,quot; Biggie's daughter. "I listen to T & # 39; yanna first, and I like that."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here