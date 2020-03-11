The director of NIAID testifies before Congress about the coronavirus: "it will get worse,quot;

TSR Health: Today, the US Congress. UU. He heard the pleas of public health officials about preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, informed the men and women of Congress that the worst is yet to come.

"I can say that we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are now," Fauci said, speaking about the challenges of containing the virus.

Fauci continued: "How much worse we will get worse will depend on our ability to do two things: contain the influx of infected people coming from abroad and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country. In a nutshell, it will get worse."

In turn, one of the congressmen challenged health officials to approach Donald Trump and other executive officials when they misreported the country about the severity of the coronavirus.

The United States has officially surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases as the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.

Roommates, what practices are they using to stay safe in the middle of the outbreak? Let us know.