The Dallas couple in the United States after the coronavirus fears sinking on the cruise "Journey of his life,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple from Dallas is back on American soil after a cruise that went wrong, thanks to fears about the coronavirus. The Viking Sun is still at sea, but they, and others, decided it was time to go home.

Harry and Liz Joe boarded on February 11 in Sydney. They were supposed to go to London on an 82-day cruise. It was the trip of his life, an opportunity to navigate the longest continuous passenger cruise in the world. But the couple soon realized that the itinerary would not go as planned.

"It would have been a lot of fun to be able to go to London, stopping at the ports they had planned, but unfortunately, it was clear that the world was closing," said Harry Joe.

The ports began to close, so the Viking Sun crossed the Coral Sea.

"It was then that we started going to Indonesia. That was when we had problems," he said.

The ship was refused entry into two Indonesian ports.

“It was disappointing, as you can imagine. The food was excellent, but you can only eat a lot for so long, ”he said.

Joe says that several people on board were ill but not with the coronavirus. Indonesian health officials reviewed all three times.

"They would line us up and look at our passports, and then they would take this thermometer and take it to their foreheads and take the temperature and see if it had any temperature."

Bali also initially denied entry and then reversed the course.

Joe, an immigration lawyer, used his experience to help guide cruise management. He and his wife, along with other passengers, were finally able to disembark and return home. He credits Viking for the way it was handled.

"The most important thing is that they kept us safe and took us home," he said.

And he says that, regardless of the hiccups, it was really an unforgettable experience.

"We are all living a part of the story right now. We just got stuck in that."

Joe says he has no symptoms, but he does plan to quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.