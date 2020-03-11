The coronavirus is mysteriously saving children and killing the elderly.

One of the few advantages of the spread of the coronavirus is that it leaves young children virtually untouched, a mystery that virologists say may have vital clues to how the virus works.

In China, only 2.4% of reported cases were children and only 0.2% of reported cases were children who became seriously ill, according to the World Health Organization. China has not reported any cases of a young child dying of covid-19 disease.

The new coronavirus has been especially fatal at the other end of the age spectrum. The mortality rate in China for those over 80 is estimated at 21.9%, according to the WHO. However, for ages 10 to 39, the death rate is approximately 0.2%, according to a separate study based on patient records of 44,672 confirmed cases. And deaths and severe symptoms are almost non-existent even at earlier ages.

This means that the new coronavirus behaves very differently from other viruses, such as seasonal influenza, which are generally especially dangerous for the very young and the very old.

"With respiratory infections like this, we generally see a U-shaped curve over who takes the strongest blows. Young children at one end of the U because their immune systems are not yet developed and older people at the other end because their immune systems are weakened, "said Vineet Menachery, a virologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch." With this virus, only one side of the U is missing. "

Discovering why children are not so affected could lead to advances in understanding how and why the virus sickens and kills other age groups, said Frank Esper, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children & # 39; s. Among the questions that Esper and others are exploring: Is the severity of the infection related to what the patients were previously exposed? Does it have to do with how our immune system changes with age? Or could it be due to lung damage that people accumulate over the years?

“Or maybe it has nothing to do with the virus and has to do with the host, such as underlying lung conditions, diabetes or hypertension. After all, few 7-year-olds or newborns have hypertension, "said Esper, who studies viral respiratory infections and new diseases. "Finding out what's at stake here could be helpful in many ways."

Previous outbreaks of coronavirus have also mysteriously saved young people. No child died during the SARS outbreak in 2002, which killed 774 people. And few children developed symptoms of the deadly MERS coronavirus, which has killed 858 since 2012.

To find out why, Menachery has been giving mice in his Texas SARS laboratory, which is a close cousin to the new coronavirus. Baby mice in his lab have shaken off the infection, while older mice have had their lungs and bodies ravaged by the disease.

Menachery discovered that the deaths of the older mice were strongly related not only to the weakness of their immune systems but also to a "dysregulation,quot; that caused their immune systems to overreact to the SARS coronavirus. It is similar to how humans die of infections by the new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2.

"It is the aggressive response of their immune system that is damaging them, even more than the infection itself," Menachery said. "It is as if the police responded to a misdemeanor with a SWAT team walking through the door."

However, the question that he and others have still had trouble answering is why baby mice escape unharmed.

Some experts have put forward the theory that because children are highly exposed to four other mild coronaviruses, which circulate every year and cause the common cold, that may give children some form of strengthened immunity. But many have doubts about that argument because adults also get the common cold coronaviruses and children's immune systems, especially those under five, are underdeveloped, which should make them more vulnerable, not less.

"If it is confirmed that children are less prone to infection, then I suspect that there is something more mechanical than immunological," said Esper, the pediatric infection expert. "Something about the receptors in children's bodies or their lungs is interfering with the virus's ability to adhere."

"It just shows how much we don't know about this virus," said Stuart Weston, a virologist at the University of Maryland who has been testing antiviral drugs that could help treat the new coronavirus. "The focus now is on vaccines and treatment, but there are all these big questions that we're going to want to answer in the long run if we really want to understand how these coronaviruses work."

So given all that, does it make sense to close schools?

Because so few cases have been found in children, it has been speculated that children are less likely to become infected.

But many epidemiologists suspect that mild symptoms may simply be masking that children are becoming infected in the same way as adults. New data released last week by Chinese researchers showed that authorities looking for symptom-based coronavirus cases found lower rates in children. But when they relied on contact tracing, testing people who come into contact with a confirmed case, the children appeared to be infected at the same rate as the adults.

"We know from pandemic research that school closings can be effective in delaying transmission because children are often a factor of infection. They passed it on to parents, family members and the community at large," said Caitlin Rivers, epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

Some districts may find themselves closing schools because it will be difficult to remain open as teachers, principles, and custodians become infected, said Rivers, who also has children. "We may end up closing schools in part to protect adults and staff."