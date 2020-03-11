The coronavirus has become a pandemic, W.H.O. He says

The spread of the coronavirus is now a pandemic, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday.
"We rang the alarm bell loud and clear," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CEO of the W.H.O.
Dr. Tedros asked that countries learn from each other's successes, act in unison and help protect each other against a common threat.
"Find, isolate, test, and treat every case, and track every contact," said Dr. Tedros. "Prepare your hospitals. Protect and train your health workers. "
"Let's take care of each other, because we are in this together to do the right things calmly and protect the citizens of the world."
Although this is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, "we also believe this is the first pandemic that can be controlled," added Dr. Tedros.
He repeatedly noted the success of China, which has reduced new infections from more than 3,500 per day in late January to just 24 in the most recent daily count. The world is looking to see if China can keep its numbers down as it gradually releases millions of city dwellers from quarantine and allows them to return to work.
South Korea and Singapore have also begun to see cases drop. But the rest of the world is seeing alarmingly rapid increases.
The W.H.O. it emphatically does not suggest that the world should give up containment, Dr. Tedros said.
"We are suggesting a combined strategy," he said, referring to a combination of containment and mitigation. "We should double. We should be more aggressive. "
China, South Korea and Singapore have shown that aggressive contact tracing and rapid isolation of patients can work. Unlike the western nations, all three rejected the idea of home quarantine, because cases quickly spread to families.
Some alarmed public health experts have described Beijing's approach as draconian or brutal, but the W.H.O. he has simply referred to this as aggressive.
Wuhan and the surrounding cities, the epicenter of the outbreak, have been Closed since late January, and travel to other locations is strictly limited.
Everyone should wear a mask outdoors and undergo constant temperature checks, which are administered at the doors of every office building, store, and restaurant, as well as at bus, train, and subway stations, including at entrances to apartments and residential neighborhoods.
The use of disinfectant or hand washing at the entrance is mandatory.
People who think they are infected are examined in special "fever clinics,quot;, not in doctors' offices. They receive temperature checks, flu tests, white blood cell counts, lung CT scans and laboratory tests to detect the virus, according to Dr. Bruce Aylward, leader of W.H.O. Observer mission that visited China in February.
Anyone who appears to have the new virus, rather than the flu or bacterial pneumonia, is held until laboratory results are ready or while tests are repeated. Some are held in reused hotels.
If they are found to be infected, they may not return home. Studies in China found that almost 80 percent of infections were from families.
If infected people are seriously ill or older, they are hospitalized. People with milder cases recover in isolation centers with hundreds of beds and nursing care. The centers are segregated by sex and age; even infected children must leave.
Visitors are not allowed, but there are activities like dance classes to combat boredom and keep people active.
As difficult and aggressive as they are, such measures "reduce the number of cases that pass through hospital doors," said Dr. Michael Ryan, head of the agency's emergency program.
The largest number of deaths in China occurred in Wuhan because its hospitals were overwhelmed in early January, when authorities suppressed news of the danger.
The fact that 90 percent of the world's cases occur in four countries – China, Italy, Iran and South Korea – indicates that the pandemic can still be contained if countries act fast, Dr. Tedros said.
There are only about 1,100 confirmed cases in the United States, but experts fear that that's only a fraction of the actual prevalence, because tests to detect the coronavirus have either not been available or have been fortuitous in the United States.
The number of cases in the world doubles every six days, epidemiologists estimated.
The epidemic is believed to have started with a single infection from a person in Wuhan, presumably by a butchered animal, in mid-November of last year. Without any containment measures, it would now be approximately one million cases; at the end of April, there would have been more than 250 million.
Exactly how many cases were prevented by China's crackdown is unknown, Dr. Aylward said, "but it's in the hundreds of thousands."
The target of an aggressive containment response, W.H.O. Officials explained that it is to keep the number of deaths and critical illnesses low until a vaccine can be implemented, possibly early next year.
Although declaring a pandemic is largely symbolic, given that the virus has been spreading worldwide for weeks, health officials hope the action will increase public awareness of the impending danger.
Many countries have been slow to prepare, and calls for funds from the W.H.O. To help poorer countries prepare, they have largely remained unanswered as the world's richest countries struggle to protect themselves.
Declaring a pandemic does not change what W.H.O. It will do, Dr. Ryan said. It is an effort "to galvanize the world to fight."
Much thought was given to finally using the word, he said, for fear that countries would abandon the struggle as desperate.
As of Wednesday, the virus had infected more than 120,000 people in 114 countries, killing approximately 4,300 of them.
For many days, when pressed about whether the disease is a pandemic, W.H.O. officials have made a distinction between "uncontrolled spread,quot; and "uncontrollable spread,quot;. They argued that so far China's successful effort to reduce new cases has shown that the global outbreak could be controlled in places even without a vaccine.
Although Dr. Tedros said that some countries were not moving fast enough or taking the threat seriously enough, Dr. Ryan declined to name them.
"The W.H.O. does not criticize its member states in public," he said. "You know who you are."
Declaring a pandemic has no legal significance and does not impose new measures.
On January 30, the W.H.O. He stated that the virus was a public health emergency and said the distinction was more important than calling it a pandemic.
Agency officials have often been frustrated by the pressure, which often comes from journalists, to say exactly when a pandemic is officially underway.
After the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic from Mexico to the Americas, Europe, and beyond, W.H.O. relinquished its old definition of a pandemic: "sustained person-to-person transmission of a new pathogen in two or more W.H.O. regions."
Journalists argued with a W.H.O. media representative on the trial that the spread in both North and South America did not qualify as a pandemic. (They comprise a single W.H.O. region.) And journalists wondered how many cases in Britain constituted "sustained transmission."
In February, W.H.O. Media representatives said they had given up declaring pandemics so as not to reopen an endless discussion.
But the usefulness of the term to raise the alarm was apparently irresistible.
The W.H.O. has sought $ 675 million to fight the coronavirus. Have He received just $ 100 million in commitments and $ 51 million in cash, according to his website.
Dr. Ryan urged countries to hire thousands of other contact trackers, who find everyone known to have come in contact with an infected person and isolate anyone who may be infected. At the height of its outbreak, the city of Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began, had 18,000 contact trackers working in teams of five.
Many were government employees who had been reassigned from various government departments and retrained on the job, according to Dr. Bruce Aylward, W.H.O. deputy director-general who led the agency's mission to China in February.