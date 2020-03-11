The coronavirus has become a pandemic, W.H.O. He says

"Let's take care of each other, because we are in this together to do the right things calmly and protect the citizens of the world."

Although this is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, "we also believe this is the first pandemic that can be controlled," added Dr. Tedros.

He repeatedly noted the success of China, which has reduced new infections from more than 3,500 per day in late January to just 24 in the most recent daily count. The world is looking to see if China can keep its numbers down as it gradually releases millions of city dwellers from quarantine and allows them to return to work.

South Korea and Singapore have also begun to see cases drop. But the rest of the world is seeing alarmingly rapid increases.

The W.H.O. it emphatically does not suggest that the world should give up containment, Dr. Tedros said.