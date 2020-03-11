The coronavirus case group is linked to the US biotechnology meeting. UU.

%MINIFYHTMLbbba0ac3d4fe5a75b4c7c523f9182cff11% %MINIFYHTMLbbba0ac3d4fe5a75b4c7c523f9182cff12%

BOSTON, Mass. – A biotech meeting at a hotel in downtown Boston appears to be the source of a group of coronaviruses in the United States. And a warning to employers who are still holding large meetings as the outbreak spreads.

Seventy of the 92 confirmed cases from Massachusetts have been linked to an executive meeting with Biogen, a Cambridge-based company with Boston that develops therapies for neurological diseases, state officials said.

At least 11 people who tested positive for the virus outside Massachusetts have been linked to the Feb. 26-27 meeting, including five in North Carolina, two in Indiana and one in New Jersey and Tennessee, authorities said. Two tested positive in Europe, Biogen spokesman David Caouette said Wednesday.

The Biogen group underscores the danger of continuing to host business meetings as the virus, which has sickened tens of thousands of people since its appearance in China in December, is spreading, said Marc Lipsitch, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Harvard.

"We need to stop having meetings like that," he said, noting that a smaller group had joined a business conference at the Grand Hyatt in Singapore in January. "I think many companies have concluded that on their own."

The Boston conference brought together approximately 175 company executives for two days of meetings at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, a brick landmark in the city's picturesque port.

State health authorities say the company notified them of the possible outbreak on March 3 and that by March 6 they had publicly confirmed cases as the type of coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The disease usually has mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, but it can worsen in older adults and people with other health problems.

State and municipal health officials said Wednesday they are working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. To identify close contacts of people with confirmed cases in order to monitor them.

But they declined to say whether any of the conference patients have been hospitalized or how many of those in quarantine in Massachusetts are linked to the meeting.

Local officials also declined to say if they were taking additional measures, such as additional disinfection or visitor restrictions at nearby attractions, including a ferry dock, the New England Aquarium, and the historic Faneuil Hall and its shopping complex. and restaurants.

Several Biogen workers are "fine," CEO Michel Vounatsos told employees on Monday, while others are "fighting this new virus and living in isolation from their families."

"Knowing that they are suffering hurts us all," he wrote. "I am grateful for the courage our team has shown in this difficult time, working late into the night and in constant communication with public health partners."

The company, which has about 7,500 employees worldwide, said Friday that it had asked employees who attended the meeting to quarantine. He has also directed office workers in Massachusetts; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Baar, Switzerland, to work from home, although manufacturing activities continue, Caouette said.

Most people recover. People with mild illnesses do so in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization, which on Wednesday declared the global outbreak as a pandemic.

Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said this week that officials are still evaluating people potentially linked to the Biogen group and that there may be more showing symptoms.

Several positive Biogen employees attended at least one other conference at the center, but so far no cases have been reported among those participants, Daniel Gagnier, a spokesman for Cowan and Co., the New York-based investment bank that organized the event said Wednesday

The Cowan event took place March 2-4 at the Marriott Copley Place, a hotel in a shopping complex near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, which takes place in April. Authorities have said that so far they still intend to organize the race.

A Marriott spokeswoman said Wednesday that the company is working closely with health officials.

Massachusetts has one of the largest virus groups in the country after Washington, California and New York state.

In addition to the 92 confirmed cases in Massachusetts, nearly 450 people are currently in quarantine and more than 600 have completed the monitoring period without symptoms, authorities said.

