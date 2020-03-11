The Colorado Education Association cancels next Action Day for concerns about coronavirus

Concerns about the coronavirus have prompted the Colorado Education Association to cancel its Action Day at the Colorado State Capitol later this month.

The annual protest generally attracts hundreds of teachers from Colorado to Denver as they collectively press for higher salaries and higher school funding, among other educational issues.

The Denver and Jeffco Public Schools, among other school districts, had announced that classes would be canceled on March 19 due to the popular Action Day.

However, the increase in public health concerns about the spread of cornoavirus has led to the cancellation of the event.

"Rest assured that this difficult decision was made for a great deal of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of our students, members and families," said CEA President Amie Baca-Oehlert, a high school counselor. , in a written statement.

“We closely supervise the orientation of health officials at the federal and state levels throughout this process. Although we were not given official guidance to restrict public meetings, such as our Day of Action, we do not want to contribute in any way to the anxiety people experience during this problematic health crisis. "

More than 5,000 public education educators and supporters were expected to attend this year, according to the CEA.