The Colorado Education Association cancels next Action Day for concerns about coronavirus

Concerns about the coronavirus have prompted the Colorado Education Association to cancel its Action Day at the Colorado State Capitol later this month.

The annual protest generally attracts hundreds of teachers from Colorado to Denver as they collectively press for higher salaries and higher school funding, among other educational issues.

The Denver and Jeffco Public Schools, among other school districts, had announced that classes would be canceled on March 19 due to the popular Action Day.

