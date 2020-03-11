The Central Bank of Europe has limited ways of dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus

That will not be easy. When the Fed cut its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points last week, the market recovery lasted 15 minutes. The European Central Bank has much less room for maneuver than its American counterpart, and the crisis has only worsened since the Fed acted.

Here is a look at some of Mrs. Lagarde's limited options.

Interest Rate Reduction

The European Central Bank is expected to reduce the rate charged to banks for parking money in their virtual vaults. The rate is already negative 0.5 percent, a de facto fine on deposits that is intended to encourage commercial banks to lend their cash instead of accumulating it.

The Governing Council will probably reduce the rate to minus 0.6 percent. A larger cut is possible, but any movement will not affect the cost of money so much. The main objective would be to raise the morale of the financial market and demonstrate that the central bank is in the case.

Buy more bonuses

Since 2016, with a brief intermission last year, the European Central Bank has been buying government and corporate bonds in the open market as a way to increase demand, pressing market interest rates and making it cheaper for Governments and businesses borrow money.

On Thursday, the central bank can announce that it is increasing the size of purchases, which amount to 20 billion euros, or $ 23 billion, every month.

One problem is that the central bank has already bought so many bonds that the offer is running out. Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg Bank, suggests that the central bank could solve that problem by raising its self-imposed limits on the amount of bond issuance that it buys and tilting its purchases towards corporate bonds, which are more abundant.