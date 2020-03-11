The Central Bank of Europe has limited ways of dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus

Just a few weeks ago, Christine Lagarde focused on the difficult day-to-day work tasks of the operation of the European Central Bank.
Suddenly, the stakes are much higher now, as Lagarde, who became president of the E.C.B. in November, faces a growing crisis. The rapid spread of the coronavirus in Europe has pushed the wobbly economy of the eurozone into recession, and when it speaks on Thursday, Lagarde will be under heavy pressure to act.
The pressure to send a powerful signal increased on Wednesday after the Bank of England became the last major central bank to announce a broad package of stimulus measures.
But there is a key problem. The European Central Bank has been in almost non-stop crisis mode since 2008, and it has few cards left to play.
You cannot, for example, follow the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in cut interest rates. Both reduced their main rates by half a percentage point, a significant move. The main interest rate of E.C.B., which charges commercial banks for short-term loans, is already zero.
The credibility of Lagarde, a commercial action of a central banker, depends on how he manages the crisis with the limited resources at his disposal. The burden on her can be especially heavy because she is the first female president of the central bank.
Mrs. Lagarde is no stranger to crises. As managing director of the International Monetary Fund, she was deeply involved in the eurozone rescue plan in response to the Greek debt collapse in 2010. But she had no experience as a central banker and, unlike her predecessor, Mario Draghi, has no a PhD in economics.
What Mrs Lagarde says at a press conference on Thursday can be as important as what the Governing Council of the European Central Bank does when it meets beforehand to discuss monetary policy. Ms. Lagarde must dispel fears that the central bank has no ammunition and cannot do anything to calm the financial markets.
That will not be easy. When the Fed cut its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points last week, the market recovery lasted 15 minutes. The European Central Bank has much less room for maneuver than its American counterpart, and the crisis has only worsened since the Fed acted.
Here is a look at some of Mrs. Lagarde's limited options.
Interest Rate Reduction
The European Central Bank is expected to reduce the rate charged to banks for parking money in their virtual vaults. The rate is already negative 0.5 percent, a de facto fine on deposits that is intended to encourage commercial banks to lend their cash instead of accumulating it.
The Governing Council will probably reduce the rate to minus 0.6 percent. A larger cut is possible, but any movement will not affect the cost of money so much. The main objective would be to raise the morale of the financial market and demonstrate that the central bank is in the case.
Buy more bonuses
Since 2016, with a brief intermission last year, the European Central Bank has been buying government and corporate bonds in the open market as a way to increase demand, pressing market interest rates and making it cheaper for Governments and businesses borrow money.
On Thursday, the central bank can announce that it is increasing the size of purchases, which amount to 20 billion euros, or $ 23 billion, every month.
One problem is that the central bank has already bought so many bonds that the offer is running out. Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg Bank, suggests that the central bank could solve that problem by raising its self-imposed limits on the amount of bond issuance that it buys and tilting its purchases towards corporate bonds, which are more abundant.
Free money for commercial loans
The central bank is also widely expected to expand an existing program that allows commercial banks to borrow newly created money at a negative interest rate, if they lend the money to companies in the eurozone. The central bank could adapt the program so that money flows to small businesses such as restaurants, hotels or stores that suffer more as Europeans avoid leaving their homes.
The Bank of England took that step on Wednesday, introducing a program that gives commercial banks incentives to grant loans to small and medium businesses.
"None of these monetary measures will stop the spread of the virus," Mr. Hense said in a note to customers on Tuesday. "But they are among the best measures to prevent economic damage from being even more serious."
Give the banks a break
The European Central Bank could use its power over banking regulation to temporarily reduce the restrictions on capital: the amount of banks' own money against the money borrowed that they must use to do business. That would give commercial banks more room to issue loans.
The Bank of England adopted this strategy on Wednesday, allowing British banks to deploy the capital they must keep available for emergencies.
Of course, the reason why there are restrictions on capital is to prevent banks from taking too much risk and getting into trouble in a crisis. That is an opportunity worth taking advantage of, argues Ignazio Angeloni, a former senior official at the European Central Bank.
"Normally, supervisory tolerance is bad," he wrote on the website of OMFIF, a research organization. "But this is not a normal situation."
Something out of the wall
There is a remote possibility that the European Central Bank will surprise the markets with some new measure. For example, the bank could deploy the so-called helicopter money. I could print money and distribute it directly to Europeans to avoid depression. Such a surprising deviation from the precedent is highly unlikely unless the situation worsens.
Nothing at all
A faction of the Governing Council of the central bank maintains that monetary policy has already gone too far, than a decade of very cheap money He fed asset bubbles and set the stage for a financial crisis. Some council members may resist taking more measures until it becomes clearer how widespread the economic damage of the coronavirus will be.
Doing nothing is probably not a realistic option. If Lagarde appears Thursday and says only that the European Central Bank is closely monitoring the situation and will announce political measures when it meets again at the end of April, the disappointment in the financial markets could be profound.