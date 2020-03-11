The cause of death for Tyler Gwozdz, the bachelorette party star revealed

High school star Tyler GwozdzThe cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner in the state of Florida, the reality show personality "died as a result of opioid (heroin) toxicity."

%MINIFYHTML1c8d5f90ea641847044e394279a998b813% %MINIFYHTML1c8d5f90ea641847044e394279a998b814%

His cause of death was also cited as "an accident,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML1c8d5f90ea641847044e394279a998b815% %MINIFYHTML1c8d5f90ea641847044e394279a998b816%

According to the documents, which were obtained by E! News, Tyler's girlfriend stated that he used heroin some time before his death in mid-January.

"Given this information and the lack of admission samples to prove his death, it is best classified as opioid (heroin) toxicity. The offending agent may have been a different substance than heroin," the document said. "However, given the circumstances, it is better classified as such. If additional information is obtained in the future, the cause of death will be evaluated and, if necessary, modified."

Tyler, who competed in Hannah brownthe season of High school, died earlier this year.