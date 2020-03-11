The cause of death for Tyler Gwozdz, the bachelorette party star revealed

High school star Tyler GwozdzThe cause of death has been revealed.
According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner in the state of Florida, the reality show personality "died as a result of opioid (heroin) toxicity."
His cause of death was also cited as "an accident,quot;.
According to the documents, which were obtained by E! News, Tyler's girlfriend stated that he used heroin some time before his death in mid-January.
"Given this information and the lack of admission samples to prove his death, it is best classified as opioid (heroin) toxicity. The offending agent may have been a different substance than heroin," the document said. "However, given the circumstances, it is better classified as such. If additional information is obtained in the future, the cause of death will be evaluated and, if necessary, modified."
Tyler, who competed in Hannah brownthe season of High school, died earlier this year.
At that time, E! News learned that the Boca Raton Police Services Department responded to a call about an alleged medical overdose around 10:45 a.m. from January 13. Then they took Tyler to the nearest hospital.
He passed away on January 22.
A B C
Shortly after his death, the reality show star's family created a charity in his honor.
"The Gwozdz family is overwhelmed by the support and love of everyone in our lives. We are also at a loss for words due to Tyler's sudden passing," read a statement on the family's GoFundMe page. "The devastation and anguish caused by addiction is unfortunately becoming a reality for many families across the United States as the epidemic of this disease continues to spread."
"That is why we are establishing the Tyler A. Gwozdz Foundation, a charitable organization created to increase local education about the disease of addiction and to support and fund addiction recovery programs," the statement continued. "We hope this foundation can help in any way lessen the burden of addiction for families like ours in the future."
"As Tyler said, 'Speak love and be nice, it could have a bigger impact than you know,'" the final statement said.
Upon learning of Tyler's passing, many Bachelor Nation stars flocked to social media to share their condolences.
Garrett Powell he said to E! News: "He was a great friend and he showed everyone in the house nothing but respect and we will miss him."
"It was really sad to hear the news. He was a good friend and having him as a bunk buddy on the show was unforgettable." Daron Blaylock shared with us at the moment. "We will miss him and he will pray to his family."
"We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler's passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and their friends," producers of the ABC dating show Bachelor Nation blog said.
Hannah Brown has not commented on Tyler's passing at this time.