The campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden cancel Ohio demonstrations amid the outbreak of coronavirus

The campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have canceled the events in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday after three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state. Both campaigns said they are also considering canceling future events.

On Tuesday, the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, declared a state of emergency after coronavirus cases were discovered and spectators were recommended to attend large indoor sporting events. The Sanders and Biden campaigns responded to the news by canceling their planned events in Cleveland just a week before the state organized to celebrate its Democratic primary.

"Sen. Sanders would like to express regret to the thousands of Ohio residents who had planned to attend the event tonight," said Mike Casca, communications director of the Sanders campaign in a statement. "All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated case by case, "Casca continued.

Through the limitation of major events, our goal is to drastically reduce the spread of # COVID19 and save lives Now is the time to act. # COVID19OhioReady – Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

Kate Bedingfield, director of communications for the Biden campaign, said: "Vice President Biden thanks all his followers who wanted to be with us in Cleveland tonight."

Spokesmen for both campaigns said they are evaluating whether to hold future events. The Biden campaign said it would make announcements "about future events in the coming days,quot; and the Sanders campaign said it would evaluate the cancellation of "case by case,quot; events.

At a press conference Tuesday night, Vice President Mike Pence was asked a question about whether Trump's campaign would move to cancel the demonstrations. Pence said: "I am very sure that the campaign will make the best information and make the best decision in the future."

Large events are canceled every day as the new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world. SXSW, the Geneva Motor Show and the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, Washington, have been canceled or postponed. Throughout disease outbreaks and past pandemics, when the events were canceled, the areas saw fewer cases of illness. When communities continue to hold major events, those case numbers skyrocket.

Updated 10/3/20 at 6:12 PM ET: Statement included by Vice President Mike Pence about Trump rally cancellations.