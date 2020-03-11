The burning train of BR Chopra will be redone

Speaking about this association, Juno said: “I remember that my dad had gone to Los Angeles for the VFX, which at that time was well ahead of his time. His vision impressed me and I am excited to make my own version of the movie. Currently, we are about to sign the director. "

BR Chopra has given some cult classics to Hindi cinema. And now his grandson Juno Chopra is remaking some of them, taking a modern turn and retelling his success stories. After remaking Pati Patni Aur Woh and Ittefaq, Juno Chopra will now remake the hit 1980 movie The Burning Train. The Burning Train starred Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor and Parveen Babi. The film takes place around a running train that catches fire. All Hindi movie lovers will agree that The Burning Train is an entertaining movie and can be seen again several times. Jackky Bhagnani will produce the remake and join Juno Chopra for this project.