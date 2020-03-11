The Broncos sign the northern Colorado long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer

%MINIFYHTMLd1121c480407b0676c22b83c7e19292e11% %MINIFYHTMLd1121c480407b0676c22b83c7e19292e12%

The Broncos announced Wednesday that they signed a one-year contract with former northern Colorado long snapper, Jacob Bobenmoyer. It could signal the end of Casey Krieter's tenure with the team.

Krieter, who has been with the Broncos since 2016, becomes a free agent next week. He has played in 58 games and was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season.

Bobenmoyer has been on the radar of Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon since last year, a source said. Not selected, Bobenmoyer was a guest participant in the Broncos' rookie minicamp.

Born in Cheyenne, Wyo., Bobenmoyer was the snapper for the Bears for four years. In his senior year, he also played defense, tying for team leadership with three quarterback troubles. He played in the East-West Sanctuary game.

Bouye visits. A source confirmed a 9News report that cornerback A.J. Bouye was at the team's facilities on Wednesday for a physical exam. The Broncos have an exchange with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Bouye for a fourth-round pick (No. 137 overall) in next month's draft. The exchange will become official next Wednesday.

Draft order announced. The NFL released its full draft order after the distribution of compensatory selections. The Broncos have 11 teams: Nos. 15 (first round), 46 (second), 77, 83, and 95 (third), 118 (fourth), 178 (fifth), 181 (sixth), and 237, 252, and 254 (seventh) )