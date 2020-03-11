The best and most WTF moments from The Bachelor Finale

Hello and welcome to the Barb Show. All Barb, all the time. The barber. Will you accept this Barb?

Peter WeberBarbra Weber's mother really stole the show both nights of The BachelorThe crazy roller coaster of an ending because he wasn't afraid to let his opinions be very, very well known. She loves Hannah Ann. She does not love Madison. It is unclear how he feels about his son at this juncture, but he certainly disapproved of his choices when it came to leaving Hannah Ann, whom he loves, and looking for something with Madison, whom he does not love.

The second part of the ending really went out of its way to highlight as many of Barb as possible, with a small Barb camera in the corner of the screen. Sure, sometimes it showed Hannah Ann's reactions, or occasionally Peter's, but most of the time it was for Barb. And we loved it, even if we're still a little puzzled after feeling like we saw a family fall apart on live TV, and even if we all felt really weird about it all.